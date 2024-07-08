Highlights Manchester United are pursuing a deal for Lille defender Leny Yoro.

Real Madrid are considered favourites to sign the promising 18-year-old this summer.

The Red Devils are in ongoing negotiations to sign Bayern centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

Manchester United are still ‘actively pursuing’ Lille defender Leny Yoro, while they are also in talks to sign Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to David Ornstein.

Writing for The Athletic, Ornstein suggests that Man United are still keen on Yoro, despite the Red Devils being in discussions with Bayern Munich over de Ligt.

The 24-year-old is considered a priority target for Man United in defence, poised to replace Raphael Varane, who departed on a free transfer after three years at Old Trafford.

It appears that United are keen to bring in two new centre-backs this summer, with Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire’s futures uncertain.

Both defenders were linked with a summer departure last year, while new part-owners INEOS could finally be looking to offload the duo and reduce the wage bill this summer.

United are looking to freshen their ageing backline after a lacklustre season marked with injuries to key players in defence.

The Red Devils finished with a negative goal difference in the Premier League as Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez spent the majority of the season watching from the sidelines.

Keen to bring in a new back-up left-back, United are looking to replace Tyrell Malacia as well – the Dutchman failed to make an appearance in all of last season’s campaign.

The Red Devils Eye Two Centre-Backs

Real Madrid still favourites for Yoro

According to Ornstein, Real are still considered favourites for Yoro, who is expected to leave Lille this summer, with 12 months remaining on his current deal.

The 18-year-old is coming off an incredible breakthrough season in France, where he helped Lille finish fourth in Ligue 1 and qualify for the Champions League.

Yoro was second in minutes played in Lille’s league campaign last season, as several top sides have registered their interest in the centre-back recently, including Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

The talented defender’s summer saga could take an unpredictable turn if Real refuse to meet Lille’s demands for Yoro.

Lille reportedly value the Frenchman at £34m, while the La Liga giants are only prepared to pay around half of that, £17m, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The report added that the likes of Man United, Liverpool, and PSG would all be willing to accept Lille’s demands for Yoro this summer.

United are also in talks with De Ligt, who has been described as a 'full blown superstar'. The Red Devils clearly want multiple options at the back, and with a deal for Yoro likely to be difficult, United are pushing to bring De Ligt to the club.

Leny Yoro's Lille Stats (Ligue 1 2023-24) Appearances 32 Goals 2 Pass completion 92.1% Aerial duels won 63.8% Dribblers tackled 54.8%

De Ligt Negotiations Ongoing

Man United are in pole position

Manchester United are still in pole position to sign Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt as talks between clubs are ongoing, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian football insider suggests United are the only club in advanced negotiations with De Ligt as of now, despite recent reports linking him to PSG.

Man United boss Erik ten Hag is keen to reunite with the 24-year-old at Old Trafford – the Dutchman reportedly favours De Ligt’s signing ahead of his third season in charge.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-07-24.