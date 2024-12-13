Manchester United's search for a consistent striker goes on, with the Red Devils having failed to land a proper talisman in recent years - and those problems could be fixed sooner rather than later, with reports suggesting that Ruben Amorim has added Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic to his shortlist to end United's issues up front.

Vlahovic, who scored Juventus' opener against Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday night, has been prolific at Serie A level for a number of seasons for both the Old Lady and Fiorentina, notching 83 goals in 186 appearances in the Italian top-flight. That has seen United take an interest, with Amorim keen to add a striker spearhead to his ranks.

Report: Dusan Vlahovic 'On Man Utd Shortlist'

The striker has been in great form and United could make a move

According to Football Insider, United have added Juventus striker Vlahovic to their striker shortlist ahead of a potential move for the Serbian to solve their goalscoring woes.

Dusan Vlahovic's Serie A statistics - Juventus squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 6 1st Assists 1 =6th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.4 3rd Shots Per Game 3.5 1st Match rating 7.10 1st

United are monitoring Vlahovic's situation at Juventus, given that he has just 18 months left on his deal - and although talks are ongoing between the player and his current club, they are currently 'locked in standoff', which would plunge his long-term future into doubt.

Football Insider stated previously that Arsenal were keeping tabs on Vlahovic, and his contract situation has put him on their shortlist which includes Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen and Alexander Isak.

But, with clubs likely to be going for those strikers over the summer, Vlahovic has emerged as an alternative target for United next summer, with Joshua Zirkzee failing to show up for the Red Devils throughout the season - whilst Vlahovic has eight goals and two assists in 18 games so far this season, adding to his praises as a 'complete number nine'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dusan Vlahovic has 13 goals in 32 caps for Serbia.

United have had superb strikers this century, with the likes of Ruud van Nistelrooy, Wayne Rooney, Dimitar Berbatov, Robin van Persie and more all being Old Trafford icons at the minimum, whilst Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have all had their stints up front.

However, they've struggled for that talismanic nature in recent years, especially so far this season with Rasmus Hojlund and Zirkzee failing to produce the goods in all competitions - and Vlahovic would go a long way to fixing those problems.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-12-24.