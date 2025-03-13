Manchester United have called youngsters James Scanlon and Tyler Fredericson into their Europa League squad ahead of their clash with Real Sociedad on Thursday night, the club have announced.

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw in the first-leg of the last 16 tie in Spain, with Ruben Amorim forced to name a limited bench full of academy players due to the injury crisis currently at the club.

But with the second leg at Old Trafford he has now moved to add some other young players to his pool of players to pick from.

Man Utd Add Scanlon to Squad

Likely to be in match-day squad tonight

With limited options all over the pitch, Amorim has moved to add a young midfielder and defender to the squad ahead of Thursday night's game.

Scanlon, who has been described as 'unstoppable', for his recent form with the youth team will be a great option for midfield while also being able to play as one of the number tens in the Amorim system.

Fredricson is a central defender and has captained the Under-19's this season, and has been called into the squad with both Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro ruled out of the game through injury.

Noussair Mazraoui has been filling in at centre-back on occasion while Victor Lindelof has also been called in from the cold recently too, with Amorim looking to find solutions for his squad.

Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo are out of action in midfield for Man Utd too which has opened the door for Scanlon to potentially make his first-team debut in Europe.

Chido Obi is ineligible for the tournament after being left out of the squad, but because he only joined Manchester United from Arsenal in the summer window he isn't a player who can be added to the UEFA B list - meaning he won't be able to feature for the rest of the season.

