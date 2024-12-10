Manchester United are monitoring Bayern Munich midfielder Konrad Laimer and were impressed with his recent performances, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Austrian midfielder has been an important player for Vincent Kompany this season and has now seemingly attracted attention from the Premier League giants ahead of the January transfer window.

However, the Red Devils are currently only reported as admirers of Laimer and have yet to make contact about the Austrian’s availability, according to Plettenberg.

United are understood to be focusing on other transfer targets for the time being, with Laimer’s teammate, Alphonso Davies, in their sights as a potential new left-back.

Laimer, who has been compared to a ‘prime N’Golo Kante’, was linked with United earlier in December, with reports suggesting that Ruben Amorim has urged United bosses to consider a potential bid for the Bayern Munich star.

United are reportedly targeting multiple reinforcements in January after appointing Ruben Amorim, with striker and central midfielder signings now on their radar for 2025.

The Red Devils spent heavily in the summer transfer window, welcoming the likes of Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee, and Noussair Mazraoui for a combined £180m.

Despite initial reports claiming United are strapped for cash after the summer spree, they are understood to be eyeing a new left-sided defender as their priority for 2025.

With Bayern’s Davies and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez in their sights, Paris Saint-Germain star Nuno Mendes has also been mentioned as an alternative, having worked with Amorim at Sporting Lisbon before.

Outgoings are likely to be necessary to fund their January arrivals, with two Man United stars now placed on the transfer list ahead of 2025.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Amorim has pinpointed Christian Eriksen and Antony as high-earners who could be offloaded next year to boost his budget for new signings.

Eriksen is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning January could be United’s last opportunity to cash in on the Danish midfielder.

Konrad Laimer's Bundesliga Stats (2024/25 Bayern Munich) Games 11 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Pass accuracy % 88.4 Progressive passes per 90 8.06 Tackles per 90 2.78 Minutes played 325

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-11-24.