Highlights Man United eye Marc Guehi as an alternative to Jarrad Branthwaite.

United have multiple targets at centre-back if the deal for the Everton starlet falls through.

The Red Devils are also working on signing an experienced striker to support Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United have ‘admiration’ for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as they consider alternatives to Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, the Mirror has revealed.

The Red Devils reportedly saw their opening bid worth £43m for Branthwaite rejected by Everton and could threaten to ‘walk away’ from the deal, according to the report.

The Mirror suggests United have ‘no intention’ of matching Everton’s £70m asking price and could move on to alternative targets as they search for a new centre-back this summer.

Erik ten Hag’s side are keen to add a central defender after the departure of Raphael Varane, who left on a free transfer after three years at the club.

United are looking to bring in a partner for Lisandro Martinez, who is looking to bounce back after an injury-hit season which saw the Argentina international start just 11 Premier League games.

After confirming Ten Hag will stay in charge ahead of his third season, United now seem to shift their focus to the centre-back market this summer.

Man United Eye Marc Guehi Deal

Amid Branthwaite uncertainty

If a deal for Branthwaite falls through, United have alternative options lined up at centre-back, including Jean-Clair Todibo, Gleison Bremer, Leny Yoro and Guehi, according to the Mirror.

Guehi, who was praised by Joe Hart as ‘exceptional’ after his Euro 2024 debut, had an impressive season at Crystal Palace as he helped the Eagles finish 10th in the league.

The 23-year-old also received plaudits for his performance in England’s narrow 1-0 victory over Serbia on Sunday as he slotted in at centre-back alongside John Stones for the Three Lions’ opening game of the Euros.

Alongside Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, Guehi is now tipped for a summer exit from Selhurst Park after three seasons.

The powerful defender is reportedly valued by Palace at around £60m this summer and could be a slightly cheaper option for United, who are yet to agree a deal for Branthwaite with Everton.

Marc Guehi's performance against Serbia Minutes 90 Clearances 2 Blocked shots 1 Duels (won) 4 (2) Pass accuracy 96%

Man United Target New Striker

To support Rasmus Hojlund

While centre-back seems to be a priority for now, Man United are also working on signing a new central striker this summer.

The Red Devils are keen to bring in support for Rasmus Hojlund, who finished his debut Premier League season as the only United option up front.

Ten Hag also experimented with Bruno Fernandes as a false nine, while Anthony Martial dealt with injury problems and has now left the club on a free transfer.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, United are considering bringing in an experienced, Premier League-proven striker this summer.

Brentford star Ivan Toney is rumoured to be on the shortlist – the Bees have reportedly lowered their asking price for the England international this summer.

Statistics courtesy of Sofascore. Correct as of 17-06-24.