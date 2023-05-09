Manchester United haven't made Inter Milan's Lautaro Martínez a primary target for the summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

However, Jones says the forward is someone who is admired at Old Trafford and would probably fit Erik ten Hag's style.

Man United transfer news — Lautaro Martínez

According to Football Insider, United have identified Martínez as an alternative to Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

The same outlet also claims that Inter are willing to sell the 25-year-old in the next transfer window and are ready to do business at around £70m.

United, however, could face competition from one of their Premier League rivals.

Another report from Football Insider states that Chelsea are interested in Martínez, too.

What has Dean Jones said about Lautaro Martínez and Man United?

While Jones says Martínez is a player who United have looked at, the journalist understands that he's not currently a key target for the Manchester club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Lautaro keeps being linked, but there's not that much in it from my understanding. They've looked at him, yeah. Is he a prime target? I don't think so.

"He's probably a bit further down their list. He's somebody that they admire and he would probably fit Ten Hag's style."

Should Man United make Lautaro Martínez a priority?

Not yet. The Red Devils are right to focus on Kane, who has an exceptional record in the Premier League.

There's also Napoli's Victor Osimhen who appears to be above Martínez on Ten Hag's list of number nines. Last month, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the Nigerian is one of United's main forward targets this summer.

In March, Italian outlet Il Mattino claimed that he could cost a whopping £150m when the transfer window opens.

If United can't sign Osimhen or Kane for whatever reason, then they should really consider going after someone like Martínez. And compared to the former, he looks a bargain if Napoli really do want £150m for their talisman.

Martínez has a pretty good record in Serie A, scoring 77 goals in 169 appearances, as per Transfermarkt. Nineteen of those have come this season, with the Argentina international having played 34 top-flight games.

For £70m, in this day and age, it could be great business if Martínez can translate the form he has shown in Italy over to England. For now, though, it seems like United will prioritise moves for Kane and Osimhen over the Inter star.