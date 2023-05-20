Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot is waiting to assess his options before deciding on a potential move to Old Trafford, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag is looking to bolster his options within the Red Devils squad this summer.

Man Utd transfer news – Adrien Rabiot

According to RMC Sport in France, Manchester United have made a formal contract offer to Rabiot, whose £149,000 per-week deal with Juventus expires this summer.

The report states that should a move between the Frenchman and the Red Devils collapse, the Premier League outfit could move for Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone instead.

Elsewhere, L'Equipe reports that ten Hag has held private talks with Rabiot about a potential move to Manchester this summer, following a failed attempt to secure his signature earlier this season.

United were forced to pull the plug on a £15m deal to sign Rabiot last August after the midfielder’s mother and agent Veronique demanded a wage packet similar to the £240,000 per-week that Bruno Fernandes was earning.

Transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT last month that the Manchester giants could be one of the clubs interested in pursuing a move for the soon-to-be free agent.

And Romano has revealed that Rabiot has dreamed of one day playing the Premier League, which could fall in United’s favour.

What has Romano said about Man Utd and Rabiot?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “It's important to say that Rabiot wants to wait a bit. He has a contract proposal from Juventus to stay.

“His dream is to one day play in the Premier League, so he feels now is the right opportunity for him to go and embrace a different kind of experience. But he also wants to wait for other potential clubs.

“Nothing is decided. Man United are there, but nothing is closed or completed.”

Would Rabiot be a good signing for Man Utd?

With Marcel Sabitzer’s future undecided after suffering a season-ending injury during his loan spell from Bayern Munich, Rabiot would be a useful signing at Old Trafford.

The 36-cap France international has enjoyed a fantastic season with Juventus, having hit the back of the net 11 times whilst providing five assists in 45 appearances.

That comes after the 28-year-old enjoyed an impressive World Campaign with Les Bleus, achieving an average WhoScored rating of 7.18 for his displays in Qatar, ranking him as the squad’s sixth-best-performing player as Didier Deschamps’ side finished the tournament as runners-up.

Rabiot’s signing would seem a no-brainer on a free transfer as ten Hag looks to boost his midfield department.

And the Juventus man could prove to be a steal if he transfers his form in Italy across to the Premier League.