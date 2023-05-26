Manchester United were very close to signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot and the deal was '90% done' before collapsing, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

United are reportedly once again interested in signing the French international, who has 37 caps and was an integral part of his country's run to the final in the 2022 World Cup.

Latest Manchester United transfer news - Adrien Rabiot

Manchester United will once again be pursuing Rabiot this summer, according to French newspaper L'Equipe. The midfielder's contract is due to expire at the end of June meaning he would be available on a free transfer for Erik ten Hag.

Rabiot's form has greatly improved this season, too, with 11 goals in 44 appearances (all competitions) an impressive return for the 28-year-old. The player himself has previously admitted he could yet sign a contract extension with the Italian giants, as per 90min, but given the uncertainty surrounding the club regarding a potential points deduction for false accounting, it would be no surprise if Rabiot decided to move on.

Particularly if Juventus do miss out on Champions League football as a result of any ruling.

What has Romano said about Manchester United and Rabiot?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Manchester United wanted him on a loan deal with a buy option and it was almost done. It was 90% done, then the deal collapsed because of personal terms. Between the clubs, Manchester United and Juventus, it was very advanced."

Would Rabiot be a good signing for Manchester United?

Missing out on Rabiot in the past may well have been a blessing in disguise, considering the player's history of off-field antics - including attending a nightclub following PSG's 3-1 defeat to United in the Champions League round of 16 in 2019. At that point, signing Rabiot would have likely caused more problems than the box-to-box midfielder solved.

Now, to his credit, Rabiot appears to have matured as a player and has largely been an extremely consistent performer for Juventus this season, despite the team not being at their best under Massimiliano Allegri. This is in stark contrast to his final months at PSG, where the player was training with the reserve team.

As a result, Rabiot would be an astute signing for ten Hag. He can perform in a variety of roles in midfield and would give United a high-quality '8' to play alongside Casemiro - something the club has sorely lacked this season.