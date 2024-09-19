Manchester United are preparing to advance in talks over a new contract with midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Red Devils are keen to retain their promising starlet for the foreseeable future and are looking to tie him down to an agreement on improved terms following his breakthrough in the squad in recent months, as he has become a key member of Erik Ten Hag's side.

According to Romano, United are still internally finalising the details of the proposal as they aim to reward Mainoo and reflect his role in the squad with a fresh deal.

The Premier League giants' rising star has shone over the past 12 months and scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final, before earning a spot in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad and playing an important role in the Three Lions' route to the final.

Man United ‘Very Happy’ with Mainoo

Amad Diallo extension to follow

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano revealed that Manchester United are also monitoring Amad Diallo’s situation – the Ivorian winger is ‘another one to watch’ as he has entered the final 12 months of his Old Trafford contract:

“As I reported earlier in the summer, Manchester United have been preparing to offer a new contract to Kobbie Mainoo. Now it’s September and we can say that Man United are now preparing to advance in talks with Mainoo. “At the moment, it’s still an internal process for United – they are preparing the proposal, meaning the salary, the bonuses, and, although it’s nothing urgent, they want to offer this fantastic talent an important contract to make him feel in the best condition possible at Man United. “The feeling is mutual – United are very happy with Mainoo and he is also very happy at the club, where he has the full trust of his manager Erik ten Hag, who has been such a key figure in developing him in the first-team. “Everyone at the club is together on this – the new owners, the directors – they all want Mainoo to be the face of the club and the face of this interesting new project. So, the new contract proposal is being prepared, and Amad Diallo will be another one to watch as the club build together around their talented young players.”

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, United are thought to be monitoring Mainoo’s match load to reduce the risk of burnout and potential injuries, given the busy year the 19-year-old has had for both club and country.

The "phenomenal" midfielder is expected to be rested over the next fortnight, having not featured for United in the EFL Cup tie against Barnsley on Tuesday despite being named among the substitutes. On Tuesday night, Ten Hag’s men booked their place in the fourth round with an emphatic 7-0 victory.

Kobbie Mainoo Stats (Premier League 2023-24) Games 24 Goals 3 Assists 1 Pass completion 86.2% Key passes per 90 0.70 Progressive passes per 90 2.99

Man Utd Eye ‘Next Luka Modric’

Real Madrid also interested

Manchester United and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Dinamo Zagreb starlet Martin Baturina, with Sky Germany journalist Patrick Berger suggesting that the attacking midfielder is being monitored by some of Europe’s top clubs.

The Red Devils are reportedly ‘positioning themselves’ to land the exciting 21-year-old, whose impressive performances for club and country have earned him the label of ‘the next Luka Modric’.

Reports from Croatia claim that Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Baturina in action during the September international break, and were impressed. But they face competition from the likes of Real Madrid, with Croatia legend Modric having told club bosses to sign his fellow countryman.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-09-24.