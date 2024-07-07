Highlights Manchester United are among the clubs keen on Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee this summer

The club are reportedly advancing in talks with the player’s representatives as they look to win the race for his signature

The Dutch international has a €40million release clause in his contract that is valid until August

Manchester United are pushing to sign Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee this summer, according to recent reports.

The Manchester club’s transfer business is ramping up with rumoured links to Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt and a possible departure for midfielder Donny van de Beek. The flurry of movement at Old Trafford is no surprise given the club and its new co-owners face a significant task this summer to build ahead of the new season.

United’s poor campaign was sweetened only slightly by their FA Cup triumph in May and, despite finishing eighth in the standings, it secured them Europa League football next term. A new contract for Erik ten Hag now signed, improvement next season is imperative.

United ‘advance talks’ with Zirkzee

The forward is also wanted by AC Milan

One transfer story that has gathered significant pace in recent days is that involving Bologna forward Zirkzee. The 23-year-old is currently away with the Netherlands at Euro 2024, but that hasn’t stopped ongoing speculation over his future.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, the Dutch international is an important target for United this summer and is high on their list. He claims United are advancing in talks with the player’s agent and are willing to match the agreement he had already reached with AC Milan...

"I can confirm that Joshua Zirkzee remains an important target, he’s high on their list. Between Friday and Saturday, there were new contacts between United and the agents of Zirkzee. So, what’s the situation? We know Zirkzee has been on United’s list and that the €40m release clause is there - it’s valid until August, so United have time, but the internal decision will be crucial. United are now advancing in talks with Zirkzee and his agent. Zirkzee already reached an agreement with AC Milan, and Man United would match that proposal with similar numbers, but Milan don’t want to pay the big commission, while United are prepared to meet that number."

Romano claims Milan are reluctant to meet the player’s €40million release clause, which is valid until August, whereas United are prepared to pay that amount. It seems United’s discussions with the player’s entourage will be key to getting this deal over the line in the coming weeks.

Joshua Zirkzee 2023/24 stats for Bologna in all competitions Stat: Appearances 37 Goals 12 Assists 7 Minutes played 2,942

Zirkzee began his youth career in his homeland at various academies before he joined Bayern's youth set-up in 2017. He made a handful of senior appearances for the Bundesliga giants, but was sent out on loan a couple of times to clubs in Italy and Belgium.

In the summer of 2022, he joined Bologna on a permanent deal and quickly established himself as a key player in the squad. His impressive numbers not only earned him a call-up to the senior Dutch national team for the Euros, but also caught the attention of United and AC Milan ahead of a possible move this transfer window.

Midfielder close to sealing United exit

Donny van de Beek is expected to depart Old Trafford

Aside from possible incomings, one player that is expected to move on this summer is midfielder Donny van de Beek. The 27-year-old has barely featured for the Manchester club and is close to securing a permanent move away.

According to the BBC, the Dutchman is on the brink of joining La Liga outfit Girona. The article claims the Spanish side will pay a minimal fee up front, but potential add-ons could increase the figure to £16.9m.

Since joining United from Ajax in 2020, Van de Beek has had two loan spells. One at Premier League rivals Everton and the other in the Bundesliga last season with Eintracht Frankfurt. The midfielder has made 62 appearances in total for United across all competitions throughout his four years at the club.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.