Manchester United have an advantage over Chelsea in the race for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Both clubs and several others have been linked with the 19-year-old, but if it came down to a straight shoot-out between the Red Devils and the Blues, Jacobs thinks the former would have the upper hand.

Man United transfer news — Jude Bellingham

Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani or whoever ends up taking over United if the club are sold will want to be in the conversation for players like Bellingham.

The English youngster is thought to be a target at Old Trafford, with The Telegraph stating that the Manchester club are ready to join the battle for his services this summer.

According to the same outlet, Bellingham could cost at least £110m and Chelsea are also interested in him.

The Athletic claims that Liverpool, however, are unlikely to sign the Dortmund star, while Manchester City and Real Madrid are the two favourites for his signature.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Jude Bellingham and Man United?

Jacobs says United are in a much better position to sign Bellingham than Chelsea.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "The thing to bear in mind about Bellingham as well is that to win a race for that kind of player, you have to, to an extent, put in the legwork. And even though it will also come down to finances and negotiating with Dortmund, the player has to buy into the stability of the project.

"So Manchester United have an advantage with players now, especially compared to Chelsea on the football side, because Erik ten Hag is building that stability. And players, ultimately, like entering a club that is thriving and has won things and looks like the manager is there to stay for the long-term."

Can Man United beat Chelsea to Jude Bellingham's signature?

If it's stability that Bellingham is looking for, then easily. There hasn't been any of that since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over the west London club, with Thomas Tuchel and now Graham Potter having been sacked.

There's also a very good chance that Chelsea won't have any European football at all next season. United could find it tricky to convince Bellingham to join them over City or Real Madrid, but they should have no problem positioning themselves in front of the Blues in the queue for the England international.