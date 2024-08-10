Highlights Man United secured double deal with Bayern for De Ligt and Mazraoui.

Talks ongoing for weeks, terms finally agreed after sale of Wan-Bissaka to West Ham.

Club set to pay £60m for the defensive pair, completion of move imminent.

Manchester United have agreed a double deal with Bayern Munich to sign Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, according to David Ornstein.

The Red Devils have been in talks with the Bundesliga giants for weeks about a deal for the defensive pair, but they couldn't agree on terms for the transfer as United needed to sell players first.

But with a deal now agreed for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to move to West Ham, United have pulled the trigger on the Bayern duo and all details are in place for a move to be completed imminently.

Man United bids accepted

Club will pay £60m for both defenders

According to Ornstein, via his X account, the Reds have agreed a fee worth an initial €45million plus a further €5million in add-ons for the Dutch central defender, with a five-year deal with the option a further year already agreed. He will undergo a medical in the coming days, but that is not the last of the deal.

United have also had a €20million bid accepted for Morocco international Mazraoui, worth an initial €15million plus a further €5million in add-ons. However, that deal is dependent on a move for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham being completed, after the Hammers agreed a £15million fee with the Reds.

Wan-Bissaka will undergo a medical over the coming days to leave Old Trafford, and once that is done Mazraoui will complete his move to join De Ligt in Manchester.

Matthijs de Ligt Stats (Bundesliga 2023-24) Games 22 Goals 2 Pass completion 93.9 Aerials won per 90 2.65 Challenges lost per 90 0.32

De Ligt will become the second centre-back to join the club after Leny Yoro, and will compete for a spot alongside Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans. Sweden captain Lindelof is a player the club are willing to move on, but so far there have been no formal offers for him.

Mazraoui was close to a move to West Ham earlier in the window but rejected the move in favour of waiting for a deal with Manchester United to materialise, and has now been rewarded for his patience seemingly. Both players previously played under Erik Ten Hag at Ajax, and come to the club in search of more regular first-team football having been bit-part players last season at the Allianz Arena.