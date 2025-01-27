Manchester United have been heavily touted to sign Patrick Dorgu from Lecce, with the Danish wing-back being on Ruben Amorim's radar ahead of a mega-money move - and reports have claimed that the Red Devils have offered him a deal worth in the region of £63,000-per-week in a bid to tempt him from Serie A to Old Trafford.

Dorgu joined Lecce at the start of last season, staying up in the top-flight by just three points in a huge show of resilience in their second campaign. Dorgu instantly burst onto the scene as a top star, and he's continued in the same vein of form this season, attracting interest from elsewhere. Premier League side United have been the side linked most with his talents, and with the club having submitted two bids for him last week, it's now been reported that he could agree personal terms with the Red Devils.

Report: Man Utd Personal Terms for Dorgu Revealed

The Danish starlet looks closer and closer to moving to Old Trafford

The report by Theatre of Red's Shaun Connolly on X (formerly Twitter) states that United are growing increasingly confident at sealing a deal for Dorgu, with personal terms being agreed on a five-year deal with the option for another year, effectively running until 2031 should that option be activated. Crucially, Dorgu will be set to earn £3.3million a year if he does move to Old Trafford - the equivalent of £63,000-per-week if he does make the move to the Premier League.

Patrick Dorgu's Serie A statistics - Lecce squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 =5th Goals 3 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =4th Shots Per Game 1.7 2nd Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =3rd Match rating 6.57 6th

It's thought that a fee in the region of €3-4million in add-ons may prove to be sufficient for Lecce to allow him to go on to United and become Amorim's first major signing as United boss. The Dane has been labelled as 'incredible' by Twitter account @oliverscouting, who said:

"Patrick Dorgu is perfect for that United setup. He is obviously raw but he fills in at LWB, attacking mid and also potentially in midfield. A Swiss knife with very good physical abilities (that the United squad lacks). Very high ceiling."

The Portuguese tactician has yet to make a signing despite a poor run of form in the Premier League, with Sunday's win over Fulham being Amorim's fourth win from a possible 12 games in the Premier League, where he has lost a further six to endure a relatively poor start to English life.

But Dorgu could come in to counteract that. Amorim has been forced to play natural right-sided wing-backs Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui on the opposite flank, thanks to the lack of fitness shown by Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia - with the duo making a combined nine appearances in all competitions this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Patrick Dorgu scored with his first-ever touch for Denmark, notching just 42 seconds after coming on against Switzerland in September's international break.

Dorgu would offer youth, potential, longevity and a decent amount of quality, having recorded four goal contributions already this season - including crucial winning goals in the games against Hellas Verona and Venezia earlier in the campaign.

