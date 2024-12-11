Manchester United are already making moves in a recruitment sense, having sacked Dan Ashworth after just five months at Old Trafford - but that hasn't stopped them making bids for young players according to reports, with Paraguay youngster Diego Leon reportedly on his way for a move to the Premier League outfit after they 'agreed' a fee for his services.

Ashworth left the club last weekend, despite only joining from Newcastle United in the summer, as INEOS looked for a huge boardroom shake-up to halt their previous downfalls. It offers uncertainty for the future for the Red Devils, but regardless, their commitment to bringing young players in is still intact - with Leon seemingly in their sights.

Report: Man Utd 'Agree Fee' For Diego Leon

The youngster is in the Red Devils' eyesight

The report from Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo states that United have 'agreed a fee’ to sign Paraguayan youngster Leon from Cerro Porteno, who play in the nation’s capital, Asuncion, with the second-most titles in Paraguayan history.

Manchester United's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 5 =12th Goals scored 19 =14th Goals conceded 18 =3rd Shots For Per Game 13.2 13th Shots Against Per Game 11.1 =3rd xG 23.37 12th

The 17-year-old has reportedly seen a fee of $4million (£3.15million) agreed for his signature, with several aspects of the deal being discussed - and the percentage of economic rights that the Paraguayan giants will keep is one of those, to secure their long-term future.

Leon scored in two of his first three league games this season, and whilst the club have not done overly well on the pitch this season, Leon has impressed - which has drawn the attentions of United.

Of course, Harry Amass will also rival him for that spot in the future, but with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s talents being underused in recent seasons thanks to injury, Red Devils chiefs are taking proactive measures to ensure that they buy young stars for the future - but also for the here and now.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diego Leon has featured in 19 of Cerro Porteno's league games this season.

Stars such as Rasmus Hojlund, Sekou Kone and Amass have joined fellow youngsters Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho at the club in the past, and it appears that INEOS are keen to add more top young talents for low fees while they can in a bid to operate shrewdly in the transfer market, alongside breeding young players to feature in the first-team under Ruben Amorim throughout his reign at the Theatre of Dreams.

Related Fabrizio Romano Reveals Man Utd in ‘Active Talks’ for Amorim's First Signing Manchester United are now in active talks with Cerro Porteno to sign 17-year-old starlet Diego Leon as a talent for the future.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-12-24.