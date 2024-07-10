Highlights Joshua Zirkzee has agreed to sign a five-year deal with Manchester United.

Manchester United are now deciding on payment terms and whether to trigger his £34m release clause.

Donny van de Beek's exit confirmed to Girona with an agreement reached with the Red Devils.

Manchester United’s pursuit of Bologna centre forward Joshua Zirkzee is ramping up as they look to land their first deal of the summer and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, has revealed that the deal is close to being struck.

Rasmus Hojlund is still viewed as Erik ten Hag’s go-to guy up top, but adding another body in the form of Zirkzee - an imposing yet elegant striker who scored 11 league goals last term - is seemingly on the agenda.

Able to link up with teammates and bring them into play with his immaculate first touch and tenacious dribbling, Schiedam-born Zirkzee - previously admired by AC Milan - is set to become the first marquee acquisition of the INEOS-led era in M16.

Zirkzee Move to Man Utd is Imminent

Dutchman set to sign five-year deal

Writing in his Daily Briefing, the Italian football insider revealed that everything from a Manchester United standpoint is currently going to plan and that both parties are ever so close to striking a deal.

Whether Manchester United will trigger - and pay - his full release clause, which stands at £34 million, or pay that little extra to ensure they are able to pay in instalments over the course of a three- to five-year period is unknown.

“One of those positions is the striker, and with Joshua Zirkzee everything is going to plan. The ‘here we go’ is coming, it’s just Manchester United deciding how to proceed - they could pay the release clause at Bologna, or pay slightly above it but then get better payment terms, allowing them to pay it over maybe three, four or five years.

Regardless of how the 13-time Premier League champions financially sort the deal, Romano insisted that Ten Hag and his entourage striking a deal is ‘just a matter of time’. Zirkzee will be signed on a five-year deal, valid until the summer of 2029, by Manchester United - and the impending end of Euro 2024 could see the move intensify.

Related Man Utd's Next Signing Once Scored an 18-Minute Hat-Trick on His Debut Joshua Zirkzee looks to be on his way to Manchester United after the Red Devils reached a 'broad agreement' with Bologna to sign him.

“For now, United are still discussing this point, as soon as they clarify this the deal will get done. So it’s just a matter of time, we can just wait for Man United to decide soon which way they want to follow. But it’s all agreed with Zirkzee for a five-year contract, valid until June 2029, he’s waiting for Man United. "Let’s see what the clubs agree, but after the Euros it could be soon that we see Zirkzee become the first new signing of the INEOS era.”

In 2023/24 alone, the former Bayern Munich youth prospect plundered 12 goals and a further seven assists in 37 games across all competitions, but much of his game play is focused around the intangible aspects of football - dribbling, link-up play and his ability to receive the ball on the half-turn.

Donny van de Beek Exit Confirmed

Deal worth €500k plus add-ons

From one Dutchman to another, Donny van de Beek’s days at Old Trafford are over with him set to join Girona in a deal worth €500,000 (£442,795) plus several add-ons, per the ever-reliable Romano.

A rather tepid loan stint at Eintracht Frankfurt - one that saw him chalk up just 378 minutes of action - has resulted in his current employers seeking a permanent sale.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Romano revealed that a switch to the Estadi Montilivi has now been signed by Manchester United and Girona and that the aforementioned add-ons could bring the overall fee up to around €15 million.

Revealing that his contract with the 2023/24 La Liga surprise package would expire in the summer of 2028, Romano said that Manchester United will insert a sell-on clause into the terms.

Donny van de Beek - Senior Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Ajax 175 41 34 16 0 Manchester United 62 2 2 2 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 8 0 0 1 0 Everton 7 1 0 1 0

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 10/07/2024