Manchester United have been in the market for a new striker for a number of months, and it seemed as though they would be searching for quite some time after Benjamin Sesko signed a new deal at RB Leipzig. But their hunt has taken a turn for the best, with the club reportedly agreeing on a commission fee with Joshua Zirkzee's agent Kia Joorabchian.

Zirkzee has been in fine form for Bologna this season, notching 11 Serie A goals and propelling the team to the Champions League for the first time this century under Thiago Motta - and the accolades didn't stop there for the former Bayern Munich man, who forced his way into the Netherlands' EURO 2024 squad. Clubs have been circling, with Arsenal also thought to hold an interest in securing his signature - yet it looks as though United have taken the lead in the race for his services after agreeing on commissions with his representative.

Joshua Zirkzee Could Choose United Over Milan

The Dutchman has a huge choice to make

The exclusive post by insider Nick Semeraro states that United have found an 'agreement in principle' with Zirkzee's agent, Kia Joorabchian, on the payment of commissions.

Bologna are aware that United are now willing to pay Zirkzee's release clause of £34million after his stellar season in Serie A, and the decision will now rest with Zirkzee on whether he wishes to join AC Milan or United.

Joshua Zirkzee's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 11 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.3 2nd Shots Per Game 2.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 7.03 1st

The striker is currently on international duty with the Netherlands at EURO 2024, and so it is anticipated that whilst a deal may be done between the clubs for the forward, the attacker has the tournament on his mind first and foremost. Despite United's new communication to Joorabchian, Milan have not changed their position on the matter and are confident that Zirkzee will join them.

Joorabchian had given Milan an ultimatum of closing the deal sooner rather than later, or the discussion between themselves and Zirkzee would be over - with United's first contacts with the infamous agent being positive.

He is willing to give United a discount on commissions, though that offer is not stretched to Milan - who he bears terrible relations with. And that could have an effect for Zirkzee's future with United reportedly agreeing commission terms.

United Need a Rasmus Hojlund Alternative

The Dane can only do so much on his own

Anthony Martial's imminent departure next week after his contract expired means that United need someone as backup for Rasmus Hojlund. The Dane did relatively well for his first season in the Premier League at such a young age, especially with the rest of United's stars failing to produce the goods on a service level with only Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho really doing themselves any credit as playmakers in the team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Zirkzee won the Serie A Best Young Player award for this season.

With Zirkzee's potential arrival, there would be two different profiles of striker in the squad. Hojlund is a classic No.9, with his pace, power and athleticism wreaking havoc on defences, but Zirkzee will offer something differenent in terms of creativity, bringing an X-factor to the United ranks having been compared to Ronaldinho in the past.

The former Bayern starlet is a lot more technical than Hojlund and in games where you need to break teams down, he could be the perfect foil to unlock defences before getting on the end of any chances created by the Red Devils.

