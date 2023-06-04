Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount have ‘agreed personal terms’, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The dynamic Englishman has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, and now it seems closer to materialising.

Manchester United transfer news – Mason Mount

According to The Times, Mount’s current employers value their Cobham graduate at £70m, however, the Red Devils are stubbornly limiting how much they will bid for him.

Chelsea seem to have their hands tied with his contract entering its final year, meaning they may have to part ways to prevent him leaving on a free transfer come the summer of 2024.

Adding to that, The Athletic have reported that Mount’s preferred destination would be Old Trafford should he elect to leave his boyhood club.

However, the report does state there are a number of hurdles still to be cleared before an agreement is made, not least the lack of clarity surrounding their ownership.

Though, with Mauricio Pochettino set to take over the reins in west London, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT the Argentine tactician is attempting to keep hold of the 36-cap England international.

It may come as a surprise that Mount, who clearly has loved his time at Chelsea, would leave at such a promising time in his career. But unfortunately for Stamford Bridge-based supporters, it is becoming increasingly likely.

What did Ben Jacobs say about Manchester United and Mason Mount?

Jacobs claimed that United and Mount have agreed personal terms.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said: “I think Manchester United want Mason Mount. Those personal terms have been agreed and we should point out a player can agree personal terms with multiple clubs and the personal terms that you agree can also be used as leverage.

“And it’s quite interesting with personal terms with Manchester United compared to Chelsea because both clubs have now got a similar model, which is that players get a decrease if Champions League football isn’t achieved and that’s what Chelsea want Mount to sign but because Manchester United qualified for Champions League, they’ll obviously be able to offer out a higher overall package and one wonders if that can be leveraged against other offers on the table.”

What will Mason Mount bring to Manchester United?

What will be attractive to other clubs about Mount is his versatility as he is able to play various roles across the pitch.

Though, Ten Hag should cast a tentative eye over his tumultuous 2022/23 showing where he scored a mere three goals and notched a further six assists across 35 outings.

Granted, Mount found himself sidelined for a total of 72 days in the season just gone, missing 13 games in that sequence.

This season aside, it’s clear that Mount would be a terrific acquisition (for the right price, of course) considering he contributed to 21 goals in just 27 Premier League starts in 2021/22, according to Fbref.

He’s attainable, has great top-flight experience and has impressive numbers that attest to his talent and that’s why Erik ten Hag is flirting with the prospect of bringing him to the red side of Manchester.