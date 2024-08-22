Highlights Manchester United and PSG have made a breakthrough in negotiations for Manuel Ugarte and there is a "positive feeling" that a deal could be struck soon.

The Parisian outfit remain reluctant to shift on their £51 million valuation, and this remains the only major hindrance to the deal.

Chelsea continue their subsantial squad overhaul, and Manchester United's Jadon Sancho could be next on their list of targets.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have made a breakthrough in negotiations for Manuel Ugarte, with the Ligue 1 outfit willing to agree on a loan with an obligation clause, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT,

United are hoping to knock down PSG's stern asking price of £51 million, although while a difference still remains in either side's valuation, there is a "very positive feeling" an agreement can be reached soon.

With Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs De Ligt, Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee all having signed to bulk out the first-team, Erik ten Hag will be hoping to amend a dismal eighth-place finish from last season. The Red Devils aren't looking to close the door on further incomings just yet either, and they could welcome at least one new face to the dressing room before the transfer window slams shut.

PSG holding out for £51 million fee but open to loan-to-buy deal

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs revealed that healthy progress had been made in negotiations between Manchester United and PSG for Manuel Ugarte.

"So there's been a breakthrough in the last 24 to 48 hours, positive talks between the clubs. And the big thing that's changed is that PSG are prepared to do a loan with an obligation, which, from a structural point of view, helps Manchester United. "Still, the French champions are sticking to their valuation, which is in the region of 60 million euros, although Manchester United are trying for a little bit less. But there's a very positive feeling between the clubs that this one can get done."

Despite the plethora of newcomers to the first-team, a key issue in defensive midfield has still remained unsolved, with 32-year-old Casemiro on the cusp of a physical decline.

Ugarte had been earmarked as an ideal target for Ten Hag several weeks ago, but negotiations have prolonged for the major part of this summer due to the gap in valuation.

Ugarte, Casemiro, Mainoo - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Ugarte Casemiro Mainoo Minutes 1,935 1,987 1,942 Goals/Assists 0/2 1/2 3/1 Pass success rate (%) 91.5 82.6 86.7 Aerials won per game 0.6 1.7 0.8 Tackles per game 3.9 3.3 2 Interceptions per game 1.6 0.7 0.9 Clearances per game 1 2.6 1.1 Overall rating 7.15 6.97 6.80

However, a persistent Ugarte was reportedly "pushing like crazy" for a switch to Old Trafford, with the opportunity to work alongside a talented crop featuring the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Leny Yoro likely to be one of the key factors. It now looks as though his wishes are on the verge of being fulfilled.

Chelsea Lurking for Jadon Sancho Transfer

The Blues could make a late approach for the Manchester United winger

In a surprise twist, it was revealed that Chelsea were one of the clubs interested in United outcast, Jadon Sancho, as per the Athletic. The Manchester-based outfit have listed a £40 million price tag for the Englishman, and it was recently suggested that an offer could be inbound soon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho completed 4.2 successful dribbles per 90 in the 2023/24 Champions League campaign, and value bettered by just four other players in the entire competition.

Sancho enjoyed a productive loan at Borussia Dortmund last season, helping the Bundesliga giants to a Champions League runners-up medal, but a bust-up with Ten Hag threw his future into uncertainty. Both have since squashed their disagreements and the 24-year-old has now been reintegrated into first-team activities, although the likes of Chelsea and PSG are still interested in landing his signature.

Sancho's future could be one to watch in the remainder of this transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of FBref.com