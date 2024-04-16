Highlights Alejandro Garnacho is highly valued by Manchester United and is not expected to be let go by Ten Hag despite recent social media activity.

Ten Hag has a history of disciplining players who step out of line, as seen with Jadon Sancho.

Jason Burt has claimed Ten Hag has to be careful, as Garnacho is likely to outlast the manager at Old Trafford.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been told by Jason Burt that he will not win the race to secure his future at Old Trafford over young talent Alejandro Garnacho - despite the Argentina international liking a series of tweets appearing to blame the Dutchman for his tactics in the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

Garnacho has been one of the Red Devils' shining lights so far this season, notching seven goals and three assists in the Premier League from the right-wing and fully dislodging Antony as the out-and-out starting option on that side of the pitch alongside Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford. It's been a decent breakthrough season for the youngster and it is easy to forget he is 19 - but that means he will come with a couple of mistakes.

One such error was his decision to like a spate of tweets after he was subbed vs Bournemouth at half-time at the weekend. With eagle-eyed fans spotting that Garnacho had agreed with two tweets - both slating Ten Hag's management of him - at the weekend, he was reported to have been dealt with in-house by the Dutchman. And journalist Burt has told Sky Sports' Back Pages Podcast that whilst Garnacho does have to watch his step, he doesn't envisage Ten Hag getting rid of him and backed the youngster to outlast Ten Hag in the red half of the city.

Garnacho Future at Man Utd 'More Secure' Than Ten Hag

The youngster had his lapse in concentration but it's a minor blip

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Burt said:

“It is much easier for Erik ten Hag to discipline Jadon Sancho when he’s not playing very well, and Sancho went further than Garnacho to be fair. “But I absolutely think that he has got to be very careful here, Garnacho. Along with Kobbie Mainoo and along with Rasmus Hojlund, he is definitely regarded as the future of Manchester United - not just by the club, but by INEOS, who have now invested very heavily into Manchester United. “Their futures are far more secure than Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United, so he has to be very careful. “However, to be consistent as a manager, if you’re going to be a disciplinarian, he also has to take action as well so I can understand what he’s done and why he’s done it. “But if there’s going to be a battle between the future of Garnacho and the future of Ten Hag, I don’t think Ten Hag wins that.”

Jadon Sancho Scenario Could Unfold Again

The England winger has already fallen out with Ten Hag

Of course, Garnacho isn't the only United player to have rubbed Ten Hag up the wrong way. Jadon Sancho was famously fined, dropped from the first-team squad and subsequently loaned out to Borussia Dortmund - where United bought him from for £73million - for his disagreements with the United boss.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has won 62 of his 106 games in charge of Manchester United - giving him a 58.49 win percentage.

Sancho was dropped from United’s squad against Arsenal back in September due to his performances in training, though he quickly aimed fire at Ten Hag by stating that “he wouldn’t allow people saying things that are untrue”, before labelling himself a scapegoat.

Sancho hasn’t made an appearance for United since, and Garnacho will need to take notice of his scenario to avoid going down the same route at the Theatre of Dreams.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-10-24.