Manchester United were dealt a heavy blow when Premier League rivals Chelsea swooped in to hijack their pursuit of Sporting talent Geovany Quenda. However, Red Devils fans need not worry, as there is already a youth talent in the mold of the 17-year-old waiting for his opportunity in the academy - Bendito Mantato.

Ruben Amorim was keen on the prospect of reuniting with Quenda at Old Trafford, but the news of his agreement with the Blues came as a "big shock", as noted by Fabrizio Romano exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Since, United have been linked with an array of alternative targets to fulfill Quenda's prospective role, but there is no need to pursue as their answer is in their youth academy.

United Already Have Quenda Alternative in Mantato

The 17-year-old could fit the right wing-back role

Having joined the youth ranks at Manchester United at nine years of age, Mantato has progressed into the under-18s setup, where he has demonstrated his bright potential. He has also made his first forays into international football, and has thus far represented England at the U15, U16 and U17 level.

Previously likened to Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka, Mantato has featured at full-back in the past, but has gradually made a transition to the right flank. He is quick and adept at dribbling with the ball at his feet, and these are similar qualities Quenda could have offered.

Bendito Mantato Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Manchester United U18 22 13 2 Manchester United UEFA U19 3 0 1 Manchester United U21 1 0 0

Of course, Mantato is behind the Portuguese ace in terms of senior experience, but the Englishman has the fundamentals to be molded into a useful option for the wing-back position, thanks to his high-intensity style which matches Amorim's philosophies.

It could save Manchester United useful funds too, were they to avoid targeting an alternative to Quenda in the market. They were previously linked with a move for Braga talent Roger Fernandes, though the 19-year-old could cost as much as his £33 million release clause.

Such a signing is unlikely to make an instant impact at United's level, which is why the Red Devils would be wise to stave off and instead focus on clearing a development path for Mantato.

