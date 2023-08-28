Manchester United target Altay Bayindir is “the favourite option” to act as a backup goalkeeper at Old Trafford, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively suggests to GIVEMESPORT the reason for the club’s admiration of the stopper.

Erik ten Hag hopes to bolster his last line of defence after welcoming Inter’s Andre Onana to his Red Devils squad.

Man Utd transfer news – Altay Bayindir

With the transfer window closing on Friday evening, Manchester United have work to do to ensure their goalkeeping department is up to scratch come the end of the market. The Red Devils lost the services of stopper David de Gea at the beginning of the summer when the Spanish goalkeeper departed Old Trafford at the end of his contract. However, United were swift to secure a replacement in Onana, who arrived from Inter for £47.2m in July.

Meanwhile, backup Dean Henderson could leave the Red Devils this summer as he aims to become a first-choice option at another Premier League club. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have communicated their interest in snapping up the 26-year-old. Therefore, Man Utd must look for a replacement to provide Onana with suitable cover and competition this season.

Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Man Utd are informed of the “conditions of the deal” to sign Benfica and Greece goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos. However, Fenerbahce stopper Bayindir could be the direction in which ten Hag moves after the stopper appeared to wave goodbye to the Turkish giants’ supporters following their Europa Conference League play-off victory over FC Twente last week. Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that Bayindir is very keen on a move to Manchester, boosting the club’s chances of securing his signature.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Romano said about Man Utd and Bayindir?

The transfer guru believes that Bayindir is currently the “favourite option” to join Man Utd and that his signing for close to £5m means they could sell him for a “good amount of money” in the future.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Bayindir is the favourite option at the moment. Vlachodimos is another opportunity, but for Bayindir, Man Utd believe that the Turkish goalkeeper has something very good in terms of potential.

“So, they could sign him for something around €5.7m (£4.9m) and then maybe sell him in the future for a good amount of money. So, that could be a nice opportunity on the market.”

What next for Man Utd this summer?

It’s already been a busy summer at Manchester United, having welcomed four signings, including Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount. But ten Hag hopes more come through the door in the remaining few days of the window. Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that a deal to sign OGC Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo is “very complicated”, hinting that the 23-year-old’s arrival at Old Trafford is unlikely.

However, the Italian journalist has also suggested to GMS that ten Hag’s “special connection” with Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch could lure the 21-year-old to Manchester this summer. Meanwhile, The Telegraph claims that Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella, Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso, and Tottenham Hotspur’s Sergio Reguilon are all on Man Utd’s shortlist as they look to sign another left-back.