Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is “highly rated” by Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils prospect has spent the season on loan with Championship outfit Sunderland.

Man Utd news – Amad Diallo

Following his £19m arrival from Atalanta in January 2021, Diallo has found opportunities at Old Trafford hard to come by, having been shipped out temporarily to Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers last season.

However, a campaign up north with Sunderland has shown that the 20-year-old has adapted to the physicality of English football and could be an option for ten Hag going forward.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, Diallo is keen to be given an opportunity with Manchester United and is set to be given a chance heading into pre-season.

Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the wonderkid is a better option than Antony, believing Diallo’s season in the Championship may have given him an edge over his Brazilian counterpart.

And the journalist says that the wide man will get the opportunity to impress in pre-season before the club decides on his next move in the summer.

What has Taylor said about Man Utd and Diallo?

Speaking about Diallo, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I feel like he's highly rated by ten Hag. His comments last week made it clear there is a future for him at United.

“I think the plan will be for him to do pre-season with the club before they decide on his next move next summer.”

Could Diallo be a better option than Antony for Man Utd?

Diallo, described as “insane” by journalist Josh Bunting, has been left licking his wounds after Sunderland’s 3-2 aggregate play-off semi-final defeat at the hands of Luton Town scuppered any chances of the North East outfit securing back-to-back promotions to the Premier League.

However, given his impressive season at the Stadium of Light, the four-cap Ivory Coast international could compete with Antony for a spot in ten Hag’s starting XI next term.

The Abidjan-born star has produced 18 goal contributions across 43 appearances for the Black Cats this season, including hitting the back of the net an impressive 14 times.

Though playing at a higher level, Antony’s goal output has been less consistent in English football, having bagged eight goals and provided just three assists for his teammates across 42 outings.

Therefore, Diallo may feel that his spell in England’s second tier has set him up nicely for a shot at becoming a regular over Antony under ten Hag next season.