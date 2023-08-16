Manchester United have Everton midfielder Amadou Onana on their shortlist at Old Trafford, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively compares him to a Serie A alternative to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag hopes to bolster his midfield options within his squad after the Red Devils opened their season with a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

Man Utd transfer news – Amadou Onana

According to The Guardian, Manchester United have opened talks with Everton regarding a potential move for Onana this summer, as ten Hag looks to add to his midfield.

The Dutchman is concerned about the lack of physicality in his side and could turn to the 21-year-old, who is considered an alternative to Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Man Utd could accelerate their pursuit of Amrabat, who could cost in the region of £24m this summer.

However, Everton are reluctant to lose the services of Onana, having signed the Belgium international from Lille for £33m last summer.

The Merseyside outfit insist they are under no financial pressure to sell the midfield enforcer, once dubbed an "absolute machine", and the club would only entertain an offer in the region of £50m to sell one of their prized assets.

Everton believe Onana will grow if he has another positive season this term, indicating that the Toffees could cash in on the 6 foot 4 star next summer.

However, last month Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that Everton could be under pressure to sell Onana, given their precarious financial situation.

And Romano expects Man Utd to find a way of signing Amrabat as he should cost around half of what Everton demand for Onana.

What has Romano said about Man Utd and Onana?

Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT: “Onana is another player they have on the list. He’s a player they appreciate and have been considering already in the past. Currently, it’s not something advanced.

“The price is completely different because he's more than double what you would spend for Amrabat, who could cost something around €27m-€28m (£23m-£24m). So, that's why I expect United to try and find a way to sign Amrabat. Otherwise, there could be some other option.”

What other midfield additions could Man Utd make this summer?

It seems that Amrabat heads up Manchester United’s midfield transfer shortlist this summer, but he is not the only name the Red Devils have recently expressed an interest in.

According to reports in Spain (via Football365) last week, United had made a £60m offer for Real Madrid and France star Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Red Devils hoped the fee would convince Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to sell the 23-year-old as ten Hag looks to add to his midfield.

However, a player could be heading in the opposite direction is Netherlands star Donny van de Beek, after Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that the 26-year-old was in talks with La Liga outfit Real Sociedad this summer.