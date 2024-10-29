Former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic is reportedly ‘very open’ to joining Manchester United immediately after Erik ten Hag’s dismissal, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Highly rated by the Old Trafford hierarchy, the German tactician would reportedly welcome a switch to the Premier League after departing Dortmund at the end of last season. He is being considered among a shortlist of candidates following Ten Hag's departure on Monday morning.

According to Romano, free agent Terzic could have the upper hand compared to managers currently under contract, including front-runner Ruben Amorim, whose release clause is now the subject of negotiations between United and Sporting Lisbon:

“I can guarantee to you that these two managers, Amorim and Thomas Frank, are highly rated, especially Amorim, but we have to understand the timing if Man United won't wait for a manager like Sporting’s Amorim, like Brentford’s Thomas Frank, or go for a manager available now. “Just to give you context, Edin Terzic would be very open to joining Manchester United immediately, but at the moment, it is on Man United: wait for a coach or go immediately for one.”

Terzic, who has been out of work since departing Dortmund last season, has recently been linked with several Premier League clubs, including West Ham United.

The 41-year-old previously worked at the London Stadium as Slaven Bilic’s assistant from August 2015 to November 2017 and has no shortage of admirers in England, having led Dortmund to the Champions League final last season.

The 'incredible' German tactician came agonisingly close to winning the Bundesliga title in 2023, only to experience final-day heartbreak inflicted by Bayern Munich.

Terzic endured a difficult 2023/24 domestic season, with Dortmund finishing fifth in the league, 27 points behind champions Bayer Leverkusen, which led to his replacement by Nuri Sahin.

According to recent reports, Terzic is open to the prospect of coaching in the Premier League, though concrete discussions with Man United have yet to take place.

Edin Terzic's Borussia Dortmund Record (2022-24) Games 96 Wins 55 Draws 20 Losses 21 Goals scored 193 Goals conceded 111 Points per game 1.93

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-10-24.