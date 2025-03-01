Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim wants the club to beat off competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham to seal the signing of Angel Gomes this summer, according to Caught Offside.

The Red Devils are set to undergo a major overhaul of the playing squad at Old Trafford this summer, as the Portuguese coach looks to implement his vision on the squad and transform the team after a shocking campaign.

But the team are likely to be in a situation where they are handicapped by financial constraints, meaning they must look for value on the market and potentially sell players in order to buy anyone.

Man Utd Eyeing Angel Gomes Deal

Academy star is out of contract at Lille

One such target is former academy sensation Gomes, who is set to see his Lille contract expire this summer as he explores free agency.

The England international, dubbed 'phenomenal' for his performances in France and with the national team, is likely to be one of the most sought-after players on the market this summer and is known to have interest from several Premier League clubs including Tottenham Hotspur as well as clubs abroad such as RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich.

But Amorim has identified the playmaker as the ideal fit for his midfield and wants INEOS to strike a deal to beat their rivals to his signature, in a deal that would strengthen the squad and also be very useful for their PSR concerns.

Angel Gomes' Ligue 1 statistics - Lille OSC squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 13 =15th Assists 1 =6th Key Passes Per Game 1.1 =4th Through Balls Per Game 0.2 1st Match rating 6.52 20th

Midfield is expected to be a priority area to strengthen in the summer window with Casemiro's future up in the air, while £150,00-per-week veteran Christian Eriksen is also out of contract at Old Trafford with no extension expected to be offered by the club.

Gomes could come in and replace Eriksen's technical-heavy style in the team, while likely being on a fraction of the wages and reducing the age of the squad in the process.

The 24-year-old is said to be prioritising a return to the Premier League as the next step in his career, but it is unclear if a return to Old Trafford is at the top of his list as he looks to secure regular first-team football ahead of the 2026 World Cup. He has already told Lille that he will be leaving the club this summer, and now the race is on to see where he ends up.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 01/03/2025.