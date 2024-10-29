Manchester United representatives are flying to Lisbon today to complete Ruben Amorim’s appointment as the new manager, reports in Portugal have claimed.

The 39-year-old tactician is likely to take charge of his final Sporting game tonight, welcoming Nacional in the Portuguese League Cup quarter-final. A deal with United is expected to be finalised immediately after, with Amorim travelling to Manchester as soon as tomorrow, according to Record.

United chiefs aim for Amorim to be in the Old Trafford dugout for the Chelsea game on Sunday, while Erik ten Hag’s assistant, Ruud van Nistelrooy, will take interim charge for their EFL Cup clash with Leicester City on Wednesday.

According to A Bola, Sporting are expected to receive the €10m (£8.3m) release clause for Amorim and have already lined up a replacement in Joao Pereira, coach of the Portuguese champions' B team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sporting have won all of their nine league games under Amorim this season, scoring 30 goals and conceding just two.

Amorim had initially planned to depart Sporting at the end of the season but had a change of heart after being informed of United’s interest earlier in October.

The 39-year-old was linked with a Premier League move in the summer when he was interviewed regarding managerial vacancies at Liverpool and West Ham United.

Amorim is now in his fifth full season at Sporting, having joined the club in March 2020 from Braga, and has enjoyed impressive success in Portugal, leading the Lisbon-based club to their first league title in 19 years in 2021.

Ruben Amorim's Sporting Lisbon Record (2020-2024) Games 227 Wins 161 Draws 33 Losses 33 Goals scored 499 Goals conceded 197 Points per game 2.27

United sacked Ten Hag on Monday morning following Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham, which proved to be his final game in charge.

The Dutch tactician oversaw three wins, two draws, and four defeats in the top flight this season prior to his dismissal.

With Amorim now likely to be in charge for their next Premier League game, the Red Devils will be hoping to recover from a nightmare start to the season, with the club sitting 14th in the table.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-10-24.