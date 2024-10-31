Manchester United are among multiple Premier League clubs monitoring Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala as he approaches the final year of his contract, CaughtOffside has revealed.

The Germany international has no shortage of suitors in England, with Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea also admirers of the ‘once in a lifetime’ talent, who has taken the Bundesliga by storm in recent seasons.

Although Bayern will try hard to keep Musiala ahead of his contract expiry in June 2026, the German giants are said to be under pressure to tie him to fresh terms as soon as possible.

If they fail to do so before the season draws to a close, there is a serious risk Bayern would have to sell Musiala for below market value next summer or that he will depart on a free transfer the following offseason.

According to CaughtOffside, Man City are understood to have the strongest interest in Musiala at the moment, as they have Kevin De Bruyne in the final year of his contract and facing an uncertain future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Musiala is Bayern’s joint-second top goalscorer this season, netting seven in his first 12 appearances under Vincent Kompany.

Musiala’s arrival at Old Trafford would be a huge coup for Man United, who have often struggled with big-name signings in the past few seasons.

A summer splurge of £200m has yet to yield any positive results for the Red Devils, who are now close to confirming Ruben Amorim’s arrival in November, having parted ways with Erik ten Hag on Monday.

Musiala, who was valued as high as £150m this summer, could be available for a reduced price if he enters the final year of his contract at Bayern in the summer of 2025.

When asked about his Bayern contract last month, Musiala told German media that he is ‘very happy’ in his current surroundings but added that ‘things can always change quickly in the world of football.’

The 21-year-old has been a key player for the Bundesliga giants ever since breaking into the first team in 2020 and has made 174 appearances to date, managing 85 goal contributions.

Jamal Musiala's Bayern Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 6 Goals 4 Assists 1 Expected goals 3.2 Expected assisted goals 1.2 Minutes played 448

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-10-24.