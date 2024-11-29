Manchester United are among several Premier League clubs tracking Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap after his impressive start to the season, The Athletic has reported.

The Red Devils, alongside Chelsea, have been named among Delap’s admirers as the 21-year-old continues to impress in the top flight under boss Kieran McKenna.

The former Manchester City starlet has netted six goals and provided one assist in 13 appearances this season, catching the eye of several top clubs in the division.

According to The Athletic, scouts from across the Premier League have been watching Delap closely for some time, with some attending Ipswich’s 1-1 draw against United on Sunday.

If he continues to perform at this level, there is an expectation that the 'super talent' 21-year-old will join one of the biggest clubs in the country, with Man United and Chelsea mentioned among those interested:

“[Delap] has been tracked by many Premier League clubs for a considerable time and, having recorded six goals and an assist from 13 games this season, he is only rising in their estimations. “Suitors across the division are watching Delap closely; some attended Ipswich’s draw against Manchester United on Sunday. “If Delap continues to perform at or above recent levels, there is an expectation he will join one of the Premier League’s so-called ‘Big Six’. His admirers include Chelsea and Manchester United.”

Delap’s fine form has been a bright spark in Ipswich’s return to the Premier League, where he has managed four goals in eight appearances this season.

The England Under-21 international took no time to settle in at Portman Road following his £20m summer move from Man City and is proving to be a real threat to defenders in the division.

According to The Athletic, the reigning Premier League champions could derail his move elsewhere as they include matching rights or buy-back clauses in most of their sales.

Ipswich, meanwhile, want to retain Delap for as long as possible, but their relegation would affect any potential fee for the 21-year-old.

Delap, whose performances have drawn comparisons to Harry Kane, spent five years at Man City before departing permanently this past summer but had limited opportunities to impress Pep Guardiola, making just six appearances and scoring one goal.

Liam Delap's Ipswich Town Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 12 Goals 6 Assists 1 Expected goals 3.4 Expected assisted goals 0.6 Minutes played 855

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-11-24.