Manchester United's Sofyan Amrabat can help unlock Marcus Rashford's full potential because of one major factor, journalist Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Rashford hasn't caught the eye for United so far this season, with Jones hinting that the addition of Amrabat to the starting-11 could help change that.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford - Latest

Whisper it, but Erik ten Hag and United might just be about to get their season up and running following a difficult start to the campaign. For the first time since the new season got underway last month, the Red Devils have registered back-to-back wins, indicating a step in the right direction.

Obviously, a slender 1-0 win over relegation candidate Burnley - in which United were outplayed in parts by the Lancashire side - and a League Cup triumph over a heavily rotated Crystal Palace outfit won't be where their season is won or lost. But, winning breeds confidence and that's something that has been in short supply at Old Trafford in recent weeks.

Prior to the wins against Burnley and Crystal Palace, United had managed two all season, meaning ten Hag's men have doubled their victory tally for the campaign in the last seven days alone. Part of the reason behind that has been his ability to call on players who had previously been injured, with the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Raphael Varane and new signing Sofyan Amrabat having all returned from knocks.

And it's the addition of Amrabat to the starting-11 that some are suggesting could help United talisman Rashford find the form which saw him catch the eye so much last time around.

Sofyan Amrabat can unlock Marcus Rashford - Dean Jones

While commenting on United's start to the campaign, journalist Jones admitted that United's struggles had in part been down to the injury crisis ten Hag had to endure throughout August and the early part of September. Indicating it has had a knock-on effect with other United players, the reliable reporter singled out Rashford as someone who could benefit from the added depth to the Stretford-based outfit's roster:

“I feel that's partly to do with the fact that the structure of the team hasn't been good enough. So I think, once Amrabat comes into the team, I think you'll see a better version of Rashford. “I think that now that Hojlund is in the team, we will start to see a different version of Rashford that is hopefully more clinical. While Hojlund is expected to score goals, he's also expected to open up the spaces that will allow Rashford to flourish when he cuts in. “Rashford has been a little bit unlucky, as he has shown more directness recently, and some of his attempts have gone into the side netting or just not come off.”

Sofyan Amrabat - Fiorentina statistics Appearances 107 Goals 1 Assists 1 Yellow cards 29 Red cards 0 All statistics via Transfermarkt

Will Sofyan Amrabat and Marcus Rashford start against Crystal Palace this weekend?

There will be a sense of déjà vu at Old Trafford this weekend, as just days after Crystal Palace visited United in the League Cup, the south London outfit will return on Saturday, this time for a Premier League match. Of course, Crystal Palace suffered a heavy defeat during the midweek clash, with the 20-time English champions no doubt on the lookout for another victory when the pair convene again this weekend.

Rashford was actually granted a midweek off during the League Cup game, with the England international having been named on the bench, but not called upon by manager ten Hag. However, it's difficult to see a world where the £300,000-per-week earner doesn't come straight back into the starting-11 on Saturday, as United look to make it three wins from three matches.

Conversely, Amrabat did feature from the off in the midweek game against Crystal Palace, with what was his first start in a United shirt following a deadline day move from Fiorentina. The midfielder notched up 61 minutes before being taken off in the second half, with Amrabat having impressed on his Old Trafford debut.

Handed a 7.2 rating by Fotmob, the Morocco international completed 78 of his attempted 81 passes, with five of those being accurate long balls, while also winning five duels during his hour-long cameo. While not a Man of the Match performance by Amrabat, his showing has certainly given ten Hag something to think about heading into the weekend fixtures.

With Casemiro likely to return to retain his place in the United starting line-up, the question for ten Hag will be whether Amrabat is trusted to play alongside the Brazil international in a Premier League match. However, it's undeniable that United looked a much more structured outfit with him in the side - something which will work to the benefit of Rashford down the line.