Highlights Manchester United may opt for Sofyan Amrabat due to transfer delays with Manuel Ugarte.

The Red Devils are working on a deal for Ugarte, while Amrabat is also another option.

Fabrizio Romano shares that United are hopeful of signing Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Manchester United could end up sealing a deal for Sofyan Amrabat instead of Paris Saint-Germain outcast Manuel Ugarte this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who suggested that a deal for the latter is taking time because of Financial Fair Play.

Casemiro’s drop in performances has caused Erik ten Hag and Co to dip their toes into the central defensive midfielder market ahead of an all-important Premier League campaign, one in which they'll be hoping to secure top four credentials.

Related Man United and Chelsea Want to Sign Real Madrid Starlet Manchester United and Chelsea have made moves to sign Real Madrid sensation Joan Martinez this summer.

Adding new faces to the engine room could be the difference between Champions League qualification and another disastrous league campaign - last term, they recorded their worst-ever finish of the Premier League era - especially given how porous they were in 2023/24.

Man Utd Could Sign Amrabat As Ugarte Alternative

Ten Hag and Co need outgoings to fund Ugarte move

Close

After signing a new contract himself, the former Ajax tactician – after snaring deals for the now-injured Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee – is keen to add another midfielder to the mix and Ugarte, 23, has emerged as a priority target.

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, suggested that there are more names on Manchester United's target list other than Ugarte, who they've had an agreement with for more than two weeks. Amrabat - who has been described as 'extraordinary' by Luis Enrique - is one of those names. He said:

“Remember thatManchester United also have an agreement with Manuel Ugartefor more than two weeks. But in this case, the negotiation with Paris Saint-Germaincould take more time. ManUnited also have other names on the list. “For example, SofyanAmrabat, but for Ugarte,there’s anagreement with the player and Ugarte is waiting for United, waiting for the negotiations with PSG.It takes time because of Financial Fair Play. Outgoings are important, so Man United need a balance in all these kindsof cases.”

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, suggested that Amrabat – who chalked up 30 outings for the Premier League club last season – could re-join them in the coming weeks.

Huizen-born Amrabat, 27, was signed on a season-long loan deal from Fiorentina in the summer of 2023 after impressing for Morocco in the 2022 World Cup. His stint in England, however, was very mixed.

An upturn in form – capped off with an outstanding display against Manchester City in the FA Cup final – could see him returning to Greater Manchester this summer, adding to the club’s options in front of the back line.

Amrabat and Ugarte - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Amrabat Ugarte Minutes 933 1,935 Goals/Assists 0/0 0/2 Pass success rate (%) 88.1 91.5 Tackles per game 1.3 3.9 Interceptions per game 0.4 1.6 Clearances per game 0.9 1 Overall rating 6.24 7.15

Man Utd ‘Hopeful’ Over Mazraoui and De Ligt Double Swoop

Duo keen on move to Old Trafford

Close

According to Romano, as Manchester United continue to strengthen their ranks, the Red Devils are hopeful that moves for Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui can be struck before the summer transfer window closes for business.

Both players have formerly performed under the Manchester United boss at Ajax and are keen on a reunion with their former boss, given their respective lack of game time in Bavaria for the perennial Bundesliga champions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At Ajax, Mazraoui has played 137 times under Ten Hag, while De Ligt featured 70 times under his compatriot.

With Yoro out for three months via an injury, signing De Ligt would be a huge boost to their defensive ranks, while a move for Mazraoui makes sense given the uncertainty over Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future, with West Ham United interested in the Englishman.

Last season alone, the Dutch centre-back racked up 1,924 minutes of action across all competitions. The Moroccan right-back also struggled for minutes with Joshua Kimmich as his competition and, therefore, chalked up just1,982 minutes of football.

All statistics per WhoScored