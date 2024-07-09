Highlights Manchester United and Arsenal are eyeing a move for Ajax centre forward Brian Brobbey.

The Netherlands international is on the Red Devils' radar despite previously rejecting the opportunity to head to Old Trafford.

Ajax could allow Brobbey to move onto pastures new for a fee in the region of £30m.

Manchester United and Arsenal have set their sights on Ajax star Brian Brobbey and the two Premier League giants are ready to battle it out for the promising forward this summer, according to The Sun journalist Ian Baker.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag knows the striker well from his time at the Johan Cruyff Arena, but the 22-year-old turned down an offer from Old Trafford in 2022, despite receiving a phone call from the Dutch tactician.

During a short stint at RB Leipzig, Brobbey snubbed Manchester United's interest and chose to return to the Netherlands, where he shone for Ajax in recent seasons and has caught the eye of several English clubs recently.

According to Baker, Brobbey now ‘has his heart set’ on a switch to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Manchester United showing interest.

Both clubs are likely to bring in reinforcements in attack this summer, while the Gunners are eyeing Brobbey as an alternative option to Gabriel Jesus up front.

After missing out on Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta has been forced to look elsewhere in a bid to bolster his offensive options ahead of the new season.

Brobbey Set for Summer Departure Amid Interest

Serie A clubs have joined race for agreement

According to Baker, a host of Serie A clubs, as well as Manchester United and Arsenal, have set their sights on Brobbey this summer, who looks set to depart Ajax on a permanent deal in the coming months.

The Netherlands international is likely to have his future resolved after Euro 2024, where he is yet to make an appearance despite his homeland booking their place in the semi-finals.

Brobbey’s impressive displays in the Eredivisie earned him a spot in Ronald Koeman’s squad for the tournament as he netted 18 goals and registered 10 assists in 30 appearances for Ajax.

Brian Brobbey's Ajax Stats (2023-24) Games 43 Goals 22 Assists 12 Minutes per goal 153 Minutes played 3,369

Asked about his next destination by the Dutch press, Brobbey suggested he would welcome a move to Arsenal, Manchester United, Barcelona or Real Madrid.

The centre-forward, who has been described as a 'goal machine', still has three years left on his current contract with Ajax, but could be pinpointed as a bargain option by his admirers as he may be allowed to embark on a fresh challenge in a deal costing around £30m, according to Baker.

Brobbey has previously spoken about a conversation he's had with Erik ten Hag, where the Dutch manager told him he'd love to bring him to Manchester...

"Erik sent me a message, yes. To congratulate me, and to tell me that he would like to have me in Manchester. But I'm not finished at Ajax yet, I want to show something here first."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brian Brobbey grabbed a brace of goals three times during the 2023/24 Eredivisie campaign, but he was unable to go on and record a hat-trick on each occasion

Red Devils Pushing for Ugarte Deal

Ten Hag feeling optimistic of rubber-stamping switch

Manchester United are ‘pushing’ to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte and are optimistic about concluding the deal, according to journalist Christopher Michel.

The Old Trafford-based giants are in negotiations with the reigning Ligue 1 champions over a transfer fee for the Uruguay international, who looks on course to leave the Parc des Princes just 12 months after joining from Sporting.

Michel suggests a deal for Ugarte could cost around £51m, but the two clubs are likely to ‘meet in the middle’ in their valuations ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored. Correct as of 09-07-24.