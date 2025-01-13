Manchester United and Arsenal officials were reportedly in attendance to watch Sunday's (January 12) Taca da Liga final between Sporting CP and Benfica, according to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo (via Caught Offside).

Benfica prevailed with a 7-6 win on penalties after a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes. Norweigan attacker Andreas Schjelderup dubbed the 'next Haaland', opened the scoring in the 29th minute. The 20-year-old was reportedly on the Gunners' radar before sealing a move to the Estadio da Luz in the summer of 2023.

Viktor Gyokeres is one of Europe's hottest attacking commodities and has been heavily linked with a reunion with Ruben Amorim at United. The prolific Swedish striker netted the equaliser in the 43rd minute from the penalty spot to take his tally for the season to 32 goals in 30 games across competitions.

Viktor Gyokeres vs Benfica (Taca de Portugal Final) Minutes Played 90' Goals 1 Shots On Target 1 Penalty Shootout Goal 1 Accurate Passes 15/22 (68%) Key Passes 2 Big Chances Created 1 Ground Duels (won) 8 (1) Aerial Duels (won) 4 (1)

Manchester United And Arsenal Officials Attended Final

Several of Benfica and Sporting's talent are transfer targets

United and Arsenal officials were reportedly present in Leiria to scout the talent on display. O Jogo goes as far as to call them to transfer 'sharks' and 'spies'. Barcelona were the other European giants whose scouts watched the final on the weekend.

Gyokeres, 26, is a man in demand, but he has an £80 million release clause, which makes a January move unlikely. Arsenal are under pressure to add more firepower to Mikel Arteta's squad following their disappointing FA Cup exit at the hands of Amorim's United.

The Red Devils are believed to have been watching Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras (pictured above). The Spanish youngster left Old Trafford for the Estadio da Luz in July 2024 in a £5 million deal, which has come back to haunt his former club.

Alvaro Carreras vs Sporting CP (Taca de Portugal Final) Minutes Played 90' Assists 1 Interceptions 3 Total Tackles 3 Dribbled Past 1 Key Passes 2 Ground Duels (won) 12 (6)

Carreras, 21, is shining in Liga Portugal and could have been vital for Amorim at left wing-back. A €20 million (£16.8 million) buyback clause was included in the deal, which gives them a chance to re-sign their former academy talent, the fullback. He was said to have performed well against Sporting, providing Schjelderup with the assist.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore- correct as of 13/01/2025.

