Jadon Sancho's time at Manchester United has been nothing short of underwhelming thanks to issues with performances, fitness levels and his strained relationship with Erik ten Hag - but reports on Wednesday have suggested that the England winger could finally be permanently on his way out of Old Trafford - with Juventus thought to have agreed a loan deal which would see his temporary spell become an obligatory deal at the end of the season.

Sancho joined United for £73million back in 2021 after making his name at Borussia Dortmund, where he nabbed 17 goals in a single Bundesliga season and forced his way into the England setup. A respectable yet lacking first season ensued in the Premier League, but it's been rocky from there - and the star's last performance for United in the top-flight came over a year ago before he was dropped by Ten Hag for his lax attitude on the training ground. With the winger needing to find a way out of the club, he has been linked with various clubs - but Juventus look to have won the race for his signature with a loan-to-buy obligation for his services.

Man Utd and Juventus Reach Sancho Agreement

The winger finally looks to be departing Old Trafford

The report from Fabrice Hawkins states that there has been an agreement between United and Juventus for Sancho's signature - and it will be a permanent departure from Old Trafford for the former Dortmund star.

The Turin-based side have seen winger Federico Chiesa head over to Liverpool for a medical with Arne Slot's side, highlighting the need for a new right-sided player with the Italy international on his way to Anfield - and as such, that has seen a loan agreed for Sancho, though it will come with an obligation to buy.

Jadon Sancho's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2021/22 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 6th Assists 3 =6th Key Passes Per Game 1.4 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.6 4th Match rating 6.66 11th

The former England international is keen on the move, and after reports linking him with Chelsea, it appears that he is more likely to join Juventus at present with United keen to get him off the books thanks to their plethora of right-wing options including Amad Diallo, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho.

His spell at Dortmund on loan in the second half of last season was a fruitful one as the German outfit reached the Champions League final, but they felt an optional fee was too high for their business model and as such, Sancho now has two days to decide whether or not to take on the Italian top-flight as he is seemingly not in Ten Hag's plans.

United Could Use Sancho Fee for New Recruits

There isn't much time left in the transfer window

Manuel Ugarte is expected to join the club in a £50million move from Paris Saint-Germain, and so whatever fee Sancho brings in could play a key part in financing the move for the Uruguayan star.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sancho has three goals in 23 England caps

Elsewhere, they have been linked with a move for Ivan Toney but that doesn't seem to be on the cards with such little time left in the window - and a deal with Chelsea to swap Sancho and Raheem Sterling was talked about. Whether the Red Devils make the move for Sterling remains to be seen - though Sancho's exit will give them much needed funds.

Related Arne Slot vs Erik Ten Hag Managerial Head-to-Head Record Arne Slot and Erik ten Hag have faced each other four times heading into their first Premier League showdown.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-08-24.