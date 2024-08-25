Manchester United and Jadon Sancho's representatives are in 'constant dialogue' with Juventus over a potential transfer, with the Red Devils eager to find the winger a new club before the window shuts, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Sancho impressed in the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, managing two goals and two assists in 14 Bundesliga appearances, whilst leading the German side to the Champions League final. Despite this resurgence, there appears to be no place for the England international in Erik ten Hag's squad, and thus United are looking for a solution for the player before the window closes.

Juventus have emerged as the frontrunners to land the wide man, having reportedly launched a bid for the 24-year-old in recent days. However, Di Marzio reports that a loan arrangement is more likely, with the two parties locked in negotiations over a potential deal.

Sancho at Centre of Transfer Discussions

Winger may embark on fresh challenge before deadline

Emerging as one of Europe's most sought after talents at Dortmund, Sancho completed a blockbuster £73 million move to Old Trafford in 2021. With expectations high, the London-born man has ultimately failed to establish himself in the Premier League, experiencing two seasons derailed by injury and inconsistency.

Managing just nine league goals in his two full campaigns in the north-west, the Manchester United outcast is now deemed surplus to requirements by Ten Hag. However, a fruitful six-month stint at Dortmund has reignited his reputation on the continent, and thus a number of clubs are said to hold an interest in the unwanted player.

Juventus are the side leading the charge for Sancho, and according to Di Marzio, negotiations are ongoing. United had hoped to sell the player on a permanent basis, although his purported £250,000 a week contract is deterring the Serie A club from initiating such a deal.

Thus, another loan spell abroad could be the port of call for a man once described as 'extremely dangerous' by Sir Alex Ferguson. The two clubs are discussing ways to cover Sancho's excessive salary, which is currently the obstacle preventing the deal from materialising quickly.

New boss Thiago Motta is keen on adding increased firepower to his forward line at Juventus, and has identified Sancho's impressive technical attributes as a good fit for his team. The Old Lady are currently relying on the likes of Federico Chiesa and Kenan Yildaz in wide areas, with the former struggling with fitness issues and the latter inexperienced at 19.

Sancho's Statistics at United 2022/23 vs at Dortmund 2023/24 (League Only) Stat 2022/23 For United 2023/24 For Dortmund Appearances 26 14 Goals 6 2 Assists 3 2 Shots Per 90 1.12 0.86 Key Passes Per 90 2.3 2.38 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.76 3.43

Eriksen Could Depart Old Trafford

Danish midfielder has entered final year of his contract

Another player that could follow Sancho out the door at Carrington in the remaining days of the window is Christian Eriksen. The Dane has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, evidently behind the likes of Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount in Ten Hag's list of preferred options in the middle of the park.

Eriksen is yet to feature this season for United, and a departure is understood to be a possibility before Friday night's deadline. The 32-year-old is entering the latter stages of his career and has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal, so cutting ties this summer makes sense for the Red Devils.

All Statistics via FBref - as of 25/08/2024