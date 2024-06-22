Highlights Lille's Yoro wants to move to Real Madrid, putting Manchester United and Liverpool's pursuit on hold.

Real Madrid are hesitant to meet Lille's asking price, which may delay Yoro's dream switch.

Yoro played 3,694 minutes for Lille last season and is eager to join Los Blancos, despite negotiation difficulties.

Premier League duo Manchester United and Liverpool have suffered a hammer blow in their pursuit of Lille youngster Leny Yoro as, according to The Athletic, the Frenchman has informed Spanish giants Real Madrid of his desire to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The departure of Raphael Varane and Joel Matip, respectively, mean that both English clubs are looking to bolster their central defensive ranks this summer and the 18-year-old has emerged as one of the top options given his age, talent and reliability.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Liverpool, amid their hunt for a new centre-back, had confirmed their interest in the sought-after Lille graduate, while the Italian transfer expert also insisted the Red Devils could 'go big' in their pursuit.

Yoro Informs Madrid of Desire to Complete Move

Spanish club unwilling to meet Lille's demands

Per The Athletic’s report, Yoro has told Los Blancos representatives that he wishes to join the club, though a deal is yet to be completed between all relevant parties and no direct contact has been made between his Ligue 1 employers and his would-be buyers.

Yoro, who played 3,694 in all competitions for Lille last campaign, is reported to be pleased with Real Madrid’s personal terms - and it is now up to both clubs to strike a deal.

However, given Real Madrid’s reluctance to shell out a big fee for his signature, the Saint-Maurice ace may have to wait until the summer of 2025 to complete his dream switch to the Spanish capital.

Yoro, Rudiger, Nacho - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Yoro Rudiger Nacho Minutes 2,672 2,708 1,741 Goals/Assists 2/0 1/0 0/1 Pass success rate (%) 92.2 90 92.5 Aerials won per game 1.4 1.5 1 Tackles per game 1.1 0.8 0.6 Interceptions per game 1.1 0.3 0.6 Overall rating 6.74 6.66 6.54

Per the report, Lille are looking to receive around the €60 million mark for their young and exciting centre-half, while Carlo Ancelotti and Co are only looking to fork out a fee between €30 and €40 million.

Yoro's current contract at Lille expires in the summer of 2025 and the common belief is that he will not extend his stay, leaving the door ajar for potential suitors to come in and secure his services. The fact that, thanks to his contract running down, he could leave as a free agent in 12 months’ time means that Lille enter negotiations in an unfavourable position.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yoro played the most Ligue 1 minutes (2,672) of any outfield Lille player in 2023/24. Only goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier played more (2,970).

Man Utd and Liverpool's Alternative Options

Marc Guehi, Jarrad Branthwaite, Goncalo Inacio among those admired

Elsewhere, thanks to each club's recruitment plans, there are other options on their respective lists. Erik ten Hag and his entourage are keen admirers of Everton and England ace Jarrad Branthwaite, with personal terms agreed between the Premier League behemoths and the former Carlisle United man.

His employers' reluctance to let him part ways this summer, on the back of a resolute season alongside James Tarkowski, is showing, however, with Manchester United's opening bid - worth £35 million - being swiftly rejected. Branthwaite's compatriot, Marc Guehi, is also of interest to both clubs, with him impressing in England's Euro 2024 campaign thus far.

Looking outside the English top flight, Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio has made his way onto both shortlists. Reports have recently suggested that the Old Trafford outfit are now 'prepared to advance' their chase of the Portugal international, who is valued at a hefty £50 million.