Manchester United and Liverpool are set to battle it out to sign Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, who is garnering significant interest as a result of his impressive recent performances, according to Football Insider.

Robinson enjoyed an excellent 2023/24 season, featuring in 37 of Fulham's 38 league matches, and he's gone from strength to strength this campaign, playing every single minute for Marco Silva's men thus far. This has prompted a number of sides to monitor his progress, with GMS sources revealing earlier this week that Manchester City have expressed an interest in the defender.

However, former scout Mick Brown, via Football Insider, suggests that United and Liverpool are two of the suitors most keen on landing the American. The pair of English giants are in the market for a new long-term left-back, and have identified Robinson as a potential option, although Fulham won't allow him to leave as soon as January.

United and Liverpool Eyeing Robinson

He's established himself as one of the best in the league

Since joining Fulham from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2020, Robinson has made 162 appearances for the Cottagers, establishing himself as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League, and even in the world. Inevitably, clubs looking to bolster the left-hand side of their defence are now keeping tabs on the 27-year-old.

Speaking to Football Insider, former United, West Ham and Aston Villa scout Brown, who remains well-connected in the industry, revealed that United and Liverpool are among those observing Robinson:

"After his form so far this season, I’ve heard there are a few clubs keeping tabs on him. Some of the top clubs in the Premier League have been watching him for a while, but the way he’s playing at the moment, that interest has grown. He’s one of the leading candidates for any team looking to sign a left-back. "I’d count Man United and Liverpool among them. Whether they’ll make a move or not, I’m not sure, but they’re among the clubs tracking him. From what I hear, Fulham won’t let him leave in January anyway, so if it happens it won’t be until the end of the season.”

Both clubs' interest is said to be at an early stage, and they'll continue to keep an eye on his progress before making a formal offer.

United are looking to acquire someone who can operate as a left-wing-back in Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 formation, amid growing concerns over the ongoing fitness issues of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Meanwhile, Liverpool believe that Robinson could be the ideal long-term replacement for the ageing and declining Andy Roberston.

Robinson's Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 11 Assists 3 Pass Accuracy 78.5% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.27 Key Passes Per 90 0.91 Tackles Per 90 3 Interceptions Per 90 1.82

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 16/11/2024