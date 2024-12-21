Manchester United have tabled an offer worth £58m to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson, but face competition from Man City according to Fichajes.net.

The Red Devils are keen to bolster their midfield options in 2025 for new manager Ruben Amorim, with intensity and energy seen as a major component of what the Portuguese tactician needs as part of his system.

Brazil star Ederson ticks all those boxes and INEOS chiefs have looked to move ahead of the competition to seal his signature by tabling an official offer to the Serie A club ahead of the January transfer window.

Man Utd Table Bid for Ederson

Man City have also made an offer

Reports have been rampant that Man United are interested in bringing Ederson in to help revamp their midfield, and now it has been claimed that Amorim's side have made their move for the 25-year-old midfielder.

They claim that Man United, and local rivals Man City, have 'already tabled a bid worth €70m (£58m) for Ederson ahead of the January window, but that they would both be willing to increase that further to get a deal done.

It's also stated that both clubs could be willing to include a player in the deal to help convince the Serie A club, although no names are mentioned.

Ederson's Serie A statistics - Atalanta squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 1,335 3rd Goals 2 =5th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 6th Tackles Per Game 1.1 8th Interceptions Per Game 1.1 =4th Match rating 7.00 5th

Amorim and Pep Guardiola are being tipped with a move for Ederson, who has been labelled "extraordinary", as they look to add more physicality and aggression to their midfields.

Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT via his newsletter that Amorim is willing to allow Christian Eriksen to move on in January ahead of his contract expiring in the summer, while Man City are keen to find a replacement for Rodri to help address their issues after a ninth defeat in 12 games against Aston Villa.

In what is now his third season at the Bergamo-based club, Ederson was key in Atalanta's run to the Europa League trophy where they lost just once in 13 games, alongside notching a fair goal tally in Serie A with six strikes, and also playing a prominent role in their run to the Italian Cup final.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 21/12/2024.