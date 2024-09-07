Manchester United and Newcastle United could still sign Adrien Rabiot in the coming weeks, with the midfielder available on a free transfer, according to French outlet Le Figaro.

Rabiot rejected a new contract proposal from former club Juventus earlier this summer, and is subsequently on the market for nothing. Despite attracting plenty of interest throughout the transfer window from the likes of United, Newcastle, Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool and AC Milan, he is yet to agree a deal with any potential suitor.

With the window shut, interested parties may be willing to comply with Rabiot's excessive wage demands in order to bolster their squads, in the absence of being able to acquire other players. United and Newcastle could pounce on the opportunity, with the former club potentially the frontrunners, as the 29-year-old was said to be 'dreaming' of a switch to Old Trafford back in July.

United and Newcastle Eyeing Rabiot

The midfielder is demanding £8.4m a year

Joining Juventus on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain back in 2019, Rabiot made over 200 appearances for the Old Lady, before opting to end his spell in Turin this summer. The Serie A side were reportedly keen on keeping hold of the mercurial midfielder, who has been described as "world-class", but he has ultimately decided to seek a new challenge and find a final lucrative contract of his career.

Le Figaro reports that Rabiot, who is represented by his mother, is asking for a salary worth €10 million (£8.4 million) a year, possibly explaining why a move is yet to materialise. This equates to approximately £162,000 a week, likely deterring suitors when the window was open, as they had other options on the market.

However, with the opportunity to pursue other players now gone, clubs may be willing to push the boat out financially on Rabiot. According to Le Figaro, three sides remain in the race to land the France international - Barcelona, United and Newcastle.

A move to the Nou Camp is said to be unlikely, as the Catalan club don't have the resources to make a deal happen. United are 'eyeing' the former PSG player, and have been throughout the summer, as they seek more alternatives to the declining Casemiro.

Meanwhile, some of the frustration surrounding Newcastle's summer could be lifted if they were to sign Rabiot. Sandro Tonali is back from his ban, although the Tyneside club essentially lost Elliot Anderson without replacing him, a role Rabiot could fulfil.

France manager Didier Descahmps didn't select the maverick character in the latest Les Blues squad, and has stated that he wants the player to resolve his club situation before considering him again.

Rabiot's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 5 Assists 3 Pass Accuracy 82.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.07 Passes into Final Third Per 90 3.49 Key Passes Per 90 0.88 Progressive Carries Per 90 2.44 Tackles Per 90 1.97 Interceptions Per 90 0.85

Ugarte Set to Make United Debut

The Uruguayan arrived from PSG this summer

While Rabiot may still be added to Erik ten Hag's midfield cohort, the direct replacement for Casemiro appears to be new signing Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguay international joined the north-west outfit from PSG in a £51 million deal on transfer deadline day, but was unable to feature in the club's 3-0 defeat to Liverpool after missing the registration deadline.

However, after featuring for his nation against Paraguay last night, the 23-year-old has demonstrated his adequate fitness levels, and is expected to make his United debut next weekend as the Red Devils travel to the south coast to take on Southampton.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 07/09/2024