Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have made contact regarding midfielder Manuel Ugarte as the Red Devils have ‘genuine interest’ in the Uruguayan international, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian insider suggests the defensive midfielder has a chance to leave PSG this summer – only 12 months after signing from Portuguese giants Sporting.

Romano says PSG and Manchester United have discussed ‘several players’, including Ugarte, who is reportedly appreciated by boss Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils were linked with Ugarte even before his move to PSG last summer, as multiple Premier League clubs showed interest, including Arsenal and Chelsea.

The 23-year-old had a tough start to life in the French capital as he failed to prove himself as a guaranteed starter in Luis Enrique’s side.

Ugarte was left out of the Spaniard’s plans in both legs of the Champions League semi-final against Borussia Dortmund, which PSG eventually lost 2-0 on aggregate.

The South American is now on international duty at the 2024 Copa America as he approaches another busy transfer window, with his future on his current employers' books up in the air.

Red Devils ‘Appreciate’ Ugarte

A bid has not been lodged at this stage

Despite recent reports from the French outlet L’Equipe suggesting that PSG have rejected the first Manchester United bid for Ugarte, Romano says no official offer has been sent yet.

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano suggests that PSG and Man United have ‘a very good relationship’ as they are now in talks over a summer deal:

“I spoke yesterday about Manchester United and PSG having contacts to discuss Manuel Ugarte and other players. “Ugarte has chances to leave PSG this summer, so let’s see what happens with that one, but I don't have any guaranteed info on the other players discussed, so at the moment I’m not in a position to mention specific names. “All I can say for now is that I’m told they discussed several opportunities, including Ugarte, who’s appreciated by Man United. “No bid has been sent yet, but interest is genuine. The relationship between the two clubs is very good, so let’s see what happens with Ugarte and if any other players get involved too.”

A hard-tackling midfielder, Ugarte could be eyed by Manchester United as a perfect replacement for Casemiro this summer.

The 32-year-old Brazilian showed signs of declining form last season after delivering poor performances in the Premier League.

In recent weeks, Casemiro has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford as multiple Saudi Pro League clubs seem to show interest in the former Real Madrid man.

Central midfield is understood to be one of the key areas Manchester United are looking to reinforce this summer as both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen could leave in the upcoming months.

Manuel Ugarte's PSG Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Games 25 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.65 Tackles per 90 4.57 Interceptions per 90 1.86

Lindelof Linked with Old Trafford Exit

Ten Hag would ‘seriously’ consider offer

Manchester United would ‘seriously’ consider an offer for centre-back Victor Lindelof as Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are rumoured to be interested in the Swede, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Lindelof, who only has 12 months remaining on his current Old Trafford deal, is yet to receive a new proposal from the Red Devils.

According to Sheth, Fenerbahce have not presented an offer to Manchester United for Lindelof yet, but Mourinho’s relationship with the central defender could be key in bringing him to the Turkish capital this summer.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-06-24.