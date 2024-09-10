Manchester United and Tottenham target Patrick Dorgu has been criticised in Danish media for an 'anonymous' cameo display for Denmark against Serbia in the Nations League on Sunday night.

Morten Wieghorst's side ran out 2-0 winners in Copenhagen, a result that sees the Danes cement their place at the top of their Nations League group, above European Champions Spain. A neat finish from Albert Gronbaek opened the scoring in the first half, before a spectacular acrobatic effort from Yussuf Poulsen put the game beyond Serbia and secured all three points.

Dorgu, who was being eyed by Tottenham late in the transfer window and has also been liked with Chelsea, replaced Christian Eriksen in the 68th minute, and struggled to impact proceedings in the final 20 minutes. The 19-year-old was making just his second international cap, having scored on his debut against Switzerland last Thursday.

Dorgu Struggles for Denmark

The full-back was a target for Spurs and United

Developing through FC Nordsjaelland's academy, Dorgu completed a switch to Italian side Lecce in 2022 at the age of just 17. The youngster enjoyed his breakout campaign in senior football last year, making 34 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice, as the Southern Italian side secured their Serie A status comfortably.

This impressive campaign from the Copenhagen-born man, who can be deployed as a full-back or in midfield, prompted interest from a host of clubs and saw him described as "absolutely absurd" among other things. Spurs were said to have identified the player as a deputy for first choice Destiny Udogie, while United envisaged him providing cover and competition for the perennially injured duo of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

While Lecce's excessive asking price is understood to have deterred suitors, a future move for the starlet cannot be ruled out. However, Dorgu produced an uninspiring cameo for his national team on Sunday night, just days after scoring on his debut for the Red-Whites.

Writing in their player ratings, Danish publication Ekstra Bladet attributed the versatile teenager with a three out of ten:

"While he was the big hero the other day, Sunday's entry was more anonymous. Made a couple of goal errors and had a shot well over the target."

Dorgu completed just six passes in his 22 minutes on the pitch, while contributing little defensively, making no tackles and winning just two ground duels.

Dorgu's Statistics vs Serbia Minutes Played 22 Accurate Passes 6/7 (86%) Chances Created 0 Shots 1 Tackles 0 Ground Duels Won 2/4 (50%)

Manchester United Looking to Sign Rabiot

The midfielder is available for free

While Dorgu won't be heading to Old Trafford, with the transfer window slammed shut, the Red Devils could still dip into the market for one final addition. United are set to enter talks to sign free agent Adrien Rabiot, who is available for nothing after rejecting a contract prospoal from Juventus earlier this summer.

The Frenchman is yet to find a new club, likely deterring suitors due to his hefty wage demands, but could now be set to join the north-west club as they look to bolster their weak midfield cohort. According to reports in France, Rabiot is looking for in the region of £162,000 a week.

However Manchester United aren't the only club interested, with Arsenal have been offered his services recently while Newcastle are also said to be in the mix for his signature.

All statistics via FotMob - as of 09/09/2024