Manchester United made a 'big mistake' in the transfer market by allowing Mohammed Kudus to join West Ham United, while prioritising alternative targets which haven't worked out, journalist Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Kudus has set the Premier League alight since joining from Ajax, with the dynamic attacker having impressed under ex-Red Devils boss David Moyes. Kudus cost the capital club a modest £38 million, which is considerably cheaper than the cash United have splashed on different signings in the past.

And with United having struggled on multiple occasions this season, there are claims that Kudus was the exact profile of player manager Erik ten Hag should've been pushing for.

Kudus mistake one which could cost Man United

It's fair to say United haven't been afraid to splash the cash ever since hiring ten Hag as manager in the summer of 2022, with the Greater Manchester outfit having spent close to £400 million since the Dutch manager joined. The likes of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Rasmus Hojlund have all commanded hefty fees during ten Hag's time as boss, but it's one player United chose not to sign which is attracting attention right now.

Kudus joining West Ham for a fee less than £40 million caught the attention of many at the time, but given the way he's started life at the Hammers, it's left even more scratching their heads as to why United didn't push harder for his signature. It was reported by The Daily Mail back in June that United scouts had been watching the Ghana international, with the three-time European champions considering a move.

Even then the story suggested £40 million would be the price Ajax demanded, which for someone of Kudus' potential was considered a bargain. However, United opted against making a move, with ten Hag's side instead signing England international Mason Mount for a whopping £55 million.

A move the United board will live to regret? Well, perhaps.

Kudus shining for West Ham so far

Despite a slow start to life at the London Stadium, Kudus has really clicked into gear in recent weeks and has started proving his worth. The ex-Ajax starlet has netted four goals in his first 15 outings for West Ham, indicating just how much of a livewire he can be in a side's attack.

Those performances have been reflected by his FotMob rating, as Kudus, on average, has scored a 6.90 ranking so far this season. An impressive operator, not only is it claimed United made a mistake by not signing him instead of Mount this summer, there are also suggestions he should have been prioritised over one big-money arrival from the previous campaign too.

Mohammed Kudus Career Stats Matches 170 Goals 52 Assists 15 Yellow cards 18 Red cards 1

When quizzed by GIVEMESPORT about the Kudus move and United's interest, journalist Jones admitted that the Red Devils had monitored his situation ever since ten Hag arrived at the club. Deciding not to act on that interest, United have now been criticised for their decision-making in the transfer market:

“I think Man United have made a big mistake by not signing Kudus. I think that when you look at the amount of money they spent on Antony, from Ajax, and you look at what Kudus was available for at the same club and what he's brought to the Premier League already. Add to the fact that he's versatile, he could have played out wide, he could have played in behind, he could have led the line. I'm just amazed that Man United didn't end up going for this player, recently or even before that point. He was there, he was up for grabs. Erik ten Hag knew all about him, they had the profile there and they didn't sign him.”

Kudus profile could help United out in coming weeks

As the lowest scorers in the top six and the sixth lowest altogether in the league, it's clear United have at times lacked a creative spark. Finding a remedy for that problem could be crucial in the coming weeks, as United enter what could prove to be a season-defining period.

With qualification to the Champions League knockouts on the line, ten Hag's side will likely have to take maximum points from their two remaining matches against Galatasaray and Bayern Munich if they're to ensure progression into the round of 16. And if they don't, it could have huge repercussions for ten Hag himself.

It was revealed to GIVEMESPORT by Sky Sports presenter Dharmesh Sheth that the United board might consider sacking the manager, should he fail to guide them to the Champions League knockouts. If only they had a player of Kudus' quality to help them with that very task, ey?

