Manchester United have been struggling to offload unwanted players for next season and face big decisions on how to reduce the squad.

It has been determined that Harry Maguire (£80m), Eric Bailly (£30m), Fred (£47m), Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek (£40m), Antony Elanga, Anthony Martial (£58m) are available for transfer as they do not directly fit with the club’s long-term ambitions.

There are not many takers though and even where there is interest, it is not from clubs that value the talent at the same level United need.

United have been identifying players that could slot into midfield and Sofyan Amrabat at Fiorentina is an example of a name long-linked that does remain on their radar.

His qualities would elevate the side’s current levels and also provide great competition and cover for Casemiro - but he currently has interest from Atletico Madrid that is tempting him and United cannot accelerate a deal in the current climate.

Which United player is attracting the most interest?

United need to raise funds from sales to help with their incomings for this window and at the moment the main interest is landing for McTominay. From those ‘at-risk' players he is the one that Erik ten Hag would actually be most tempted to use for next term, sources are suggesting, yet United may need to sell.

McTominay has a growing list of clubs looking at him. There are fresh links to both Scottish Premier League club Celtic and Serie A club AS Roma yet he also continues to appeal to West Ham United, who are about to start their recruitment drive to replace central midfielder Declan Rice.

The Hammers like his work ethic, style of play and top level Premier League experience while they also believe his personal characteristics would be a good fit as they move on from Rice, who was the heartbeat of their team.

McTominay was brought through United’s youth system, played 24 times last season, and the 26-year-old is focused on trying to stay in the plans at Old Trafford.

If he was to leave United though, it is expected he could bring in around £25million, and that fits with West Ham’s aims in this window.

Newcastle United also retain some interest in McTominay but a central midfielder is not the priority at the moment as they focus on an attacker and a centre-back.

Which clubs could buy the other United players surplus to requirements?

Fred, 30, has been offered to various clubs and one of those - Fulham - are thought to value him closer to £12million than the £20million United would look to bring in. The best chance of getting top dollar for Fred would be to offload him to a club in Saudi Arabia.

Part of the reason United want to trim the squad is to reduce the wage bill, and they got off to a good start by offloading David De Gea in that sense. New goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is close to completing his move, would be picking up a weekly wage at less than half what De Gea was getting.

Maguire's salary would be a big win if they could move it off the list of expenses - he is on over £200,000-a-week and there is a genuine realisation they might have to take a hit on paying his deal off even if he is to find a new club. United are seeking buyers but realise getting a good amount in this market will be difficult.

In terms of midfielder Van de Beek, he has plenty of admirers across Europe but the club are waiting on firm offers to land. It is unlikely he will turn his situation around and a loan move is genuinely starting to look possible.