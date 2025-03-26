Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a major setback in their pursuit of Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling, according to The Telegraph - with the report suggesting that Southampton will stunningly ask for a price reaching over £100million for their talented young wing wizard to fend off interest from any potential suitors.

The report from the Telegraph's John Percy names Tottenham and Manchester City as the teams who will be thwarted in their bid to sign Dibling, but not at any fault of their own - with Southampton wanting a fee of over £100million for his services. And given that United have been in the race before, as has been revealed by GIVEMESPORT sources, they could also suffer the same fate when it comes to adding Dibling to their ranks.

Man Utd, Tottenham Will 'Have to Break British Record' to Land Dibling

The youngster has had an incredible price tag slapped on his head by Southampton

Dibling burst onto the scene at the start of the season, and has been a mainstay in Southampton's team throughout the Premier League campaign despite their poor form, registering four goals and two assists in all competitions - but more so, it's been his performances rather than his output that have caught the eye.

Tyler Dibling's Premier League statistics - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 7th Goals 2 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =6th Shots Per Game 1.1 =3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 6.53 6th

Fearless dribbling, fouls being drawn and a general silky demeanour to his game means that Dibling has caught the eye on the south coast. But his club aren't willing to let him go on the cheap by being ready to demand a staggering fee of 'over £100million' for the youngster - which could make him England's most expensive player if a club were to exceed the £105million that Arsenal paid West Ham United for Declan Rice.

Dibling will be highly sought-after in the summer, yet despite the star only having one year left on his deal alongside Southampton almost confirming their relegation from the Premier League, they will demand nine figures for his talents - which would be a shock given the circumstances and factors of the Saints' profile at present.

Ange Postecoglou has targeted young, Premier League-level players in recent windows, with Archie Gray, Wilson Odobert, Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke in recent windows - whilst United are in desperate need of creativity with Ruben Amorim's side having largely failed to create chances throughout the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyler Dibling has 31 appearances for England's youth teams, scoring five goals.

Whether the duo will land the England youth international or not remains to be seen, but with extortionate price tags on his head, it's likely that Dibling will go nowhere whilst that remains the case.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-03-25.

