Manchester United and Tottenham are both interested in signing Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen should he be available for transfer, according to reports in Spain.

Erik ten Hag has signed several defensive reinforcements already this summer, with Leny Yoro and Mathijs de Ligt now settling in as new center-back options. But a long-term injury to Yoro has rendered him unavailable for at least three months, which could push the Red Devils back into the market.

Meanwhile, Spurs, on the other hand, have been strengthening other areas of the pitch, with the likes of Dominic Solanke, Wilson Odobert and Archie Gray expected to play useful roles in midfield and attack. With just Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies as senior options for the middle of the back line, some further improvement wouldn't go amiss.

Winner of the Premier League, Champions League and two Europa Leagues, Christensen's experience could be instrumental to both top-flight outfits ahead of next season, though a transfer entirely depends on Barcelona's stance.

Barcelona may be inclined to sell to meet financial requirements

According to Spanish reports, Barcelona fans should expect plenty of activity heading into the remaining weeks of the transfer window. The Catalans' economic constraints have been well-documented in the past and they are still ongoing, much to the frustration of fans.

The club's higher-ups will be hoping to sanction a few more outgoings to allow for some weaving room with financial guidelines. As a result, it is believed that Christensen could be one of the names heading to the club's exit door this summer, if outgoings for other players cannot be organised.

The Danish international has a fantastic track record of experience, and has previously been described as "one of the best defenders in the world", and although he was unable to end the previous term with additional major silverware, he still enjoyed a successful season performance-wise. Moreover, his strong defensive outings for Denmark at Euros 2024 earlier this year helped his nation to the knockout stages, albeit inevitably crashing out to the tournament hosts Germany.

Andreas Christensen's 2023/24 La Liga statistics Appearances 30 Goals 2 Assists 2 Pass completion rate 94.3% Aerial duel success rate 71.1%

However, amid the emergence of 17-year-old wonderkid, Pau Cubarsi, it looks as though Christensen could face additional competition for minutes at the Spotify Camp Nou. The reports from Spain suggest that it is due to this reason why the 28-year-old may be more open to an exit than in previous years.

A Chelsea youth academy graduate, Christensen will undoubtedly be well-accustomed to the quick and physical nature of the Premier League, and it would be an impressive coup for any top-division side, but Manchester United and Tottenham have been named as those with the most interest.

Manchester United Close in on Agreement for Manuel Ugarte

Ten Hag Chases Fifth Incoming

Manchester United's heavy-spending summer is set to continue, and a defensive midfielder could be next on the list of priorities. Manuel Ugarte has been earmarked as Ten Hag's ideal reinforcement for this role and an agreement with PSG is thought to be close.

Earlier in the window, GMS sources had revealed that United were hoping to bring the Uruguayan to Old Trafford before the 30th August deadline, but talks had stalled over the transfer fee. The club were even preparing to explore deals for alternatives such as Sander Berge and Sofyan Amrabat, but it seems negotiations with Les Parisiens are back on the right track.

Ugarte would be Ten Hag's fifth acquisition so far this summer, and he would join Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Mathijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui as the club's latest newcomers.