West Ham United are in "advanced talks" with Manchester United to seal a permanent deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a medical planned for the coming days, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The Hammers have been busy in the market so far this summer with seven arrivals, including three in the last week, with Jean-Clair Todibo set to join that group too after a successful hijack of a deal that was set to take him to Juventus.

And now Tim Steidten is pushing ahead with plans to seal a deal for Wan-Bissaka, after talks had stalled in recent days over a compensation package as he entered the final year of his deal at Old Trafford.

West Ham to Finalize Wan-Bissaka Deal

Medical to take place in days

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Plettenberg, the two clubs are in "advanced talks" to seal a deal for the right-back and both parties want to finalise a deal on Saturday. A medical is planned to take place over the next 72 hours, with Wan-Bissaka having already agreed personal terms on a six-year deal at the London Stadium.

In fact, the report claims that it will be a "done deal very soon", with the former Crystal Palace man set to become the eighth arrival of the summer for Julen Lopetegui.

The Spaniard has already signed Luis Guilherme, Wes Foderingham, Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug and Guido Rodriguez with Todibo set to follow very shortly after signing long-term deal from OGC Nice on an initial loan with an obligation to buy.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Manchester United Stats (2023-24 Premier League) Games 22 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.61 Tackles per 90 2.12 Interceptions per 90 2.07 Aerial duels won per 90 1.06

West Ham made Wan-Bissaka their primary target for the right-back position after a deal for Noussair Mazraoui collapsed, when the Moroccan rejected the move in favour a move to Old Trafford. But that move couldn't progress until Wan-Bissaka was sold, and it seems the domino to allow all the moves to progress has now fallen.

Wan-Bissaka has made 190 appearances for the Reds since his £50million move from Crystal Palace in 2019, scoring twice.

West Ham Sign Jean-Clair Todibo

Steidten key figure in hijack to stop Juventus move

Attentions have been turned to Wan-Bissaka after Steidten completed a successful move to sign Todibo from Nice on Friday.

The Hammers chased him earlier in the window but he prioritised a move to Juventus instead. However, the Serie A giants couldn't agree a deal with the Ligue 1 club and the transfer chief swooped in by jetting to France and agreeing terms with the player.

Todibo has put pen to paper on a long-term deal, and only an official announcement is missing now.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-08-24.