Manchester United fans have to be “patient” in their latest saga at Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag hopes to bolster his Red Devils squad ahead of August’s Premier League kick-off.

Man Utd transfer news – Latest

At the start of this month, long-term Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea revealed that he would not be staying at Old Trafford beyond the expiry of his contract, with the Spaniard departing after almost 12 years at the club.

The 32-year-old’s absence left a void to be filled in ten Hag’s squad, as the Manchester giants turned their attentions to signing a replacement before the season gets underway next month.

However, United swiftly moved for Inter stopper Andre Onana, with a deal worth €55m (around £48m) close to being completed.

The former Cameroon international played a part in Inter’s run to last season’s Champions League final, keeping eight clean sheets in 13 appearances before the Milan giants succumbed 1-0 to Manchester City in the final.

However, Romano has recently told his followers that Onana would not travel to Manchester to finalise a move to Old Trafford overnight on Monday, hinting that an announcement may have to wait until the end of the week.

The 27-year-old, once dubbed “magnificent” by ten Hag, is expected to sign his contract on Wednesday or Thursday, with United securing a swift replacement for de Gea.

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that Man Utd have completed a deal to sign Onana, with the documents to make the deal official yet to be signed.

And the transfer guru believes an announcement on the deal to sign Onana is unlikely to be made today, with Inter currently focusing on several transfers.

What has Romano said about Man Utd and Onana?

When asked for an update on Onana’s move to United, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “Man Utd fans have to be patient to see Andre Onana in a Manchester United shirt in the next few days.

“I think it’s unlikely the announcement will be made today [Tuesday], depending on how long it will take to complete all the paperwork and to sign all the documents with Inter.

“Inter are busy with many things because they will sign Juan Cuadrado. And they are trying to find a new striker after the Romelu Lukaku saga. So, it's a complicated moment for Inter.”

Who else are Man Utd looking to sign this summer?

Signing a goalkeeper had been a priority for ten Hag, but adding a top-class centre-forward could be next on the Dutchman’s wishlist.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United have set their sights on signing Atalanta and Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund after they wrap up the deal for Onana.

However, the Red Devils will look to bridge the Serie A club’s €70m (£60m) valuation of the 20-year-old, aiming to comply with the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

In the middle of the park, Jacobs has also told GMS that United are aware of and potentially monitoring Fiorentina and Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat’s situation and could look to bolster their options in midfield.

Therefore, it could be an intriguing final month and a half of the transfer window for the Red Devils.