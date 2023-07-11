Manchester United are on the verge of an important development in their attempts to sign Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana at Old Trafford, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been in talks to sign a David de Gea replacement as the Manchester giants prepare for August’s Premier League kick-off.

Man Utd transfer news – Andre Onana

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United will have to offer Inter a deal worth €55m (around £47m) to secure the signature of Onana, with personal terms agreed with the stopper.

The Italian journalist claims the Red Devils are “really close” to signing the 27-year-old and that a deal will be sealed by the end of the week, with ten Hag wanting the stopper involved on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

United have reacted quickly to the news that de Gea’s contract at Old Trafford will not be renewed, with the Spaniard leaving after 12 years of service.

Ten Hag has already secured the addition of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in a deal which could rise to £60m.

And the acquisition of Onana will please the Dutchman after the stopper was hailed as a “superstar” by journalist Oma Akatugba, following an impressive string of displays for Inter.

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that United have the ‘No. 1 shirt waiting’ on Onana’s arrival, with the ‘keeper set to be made the club’s immediate first-choice option between the sticks.

And the transfer insider claims that a deal between Man Utd and Inter is “into the final stages” and does not expect any late hiccups in a move.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Onana?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The deal is coming together nicely, and we’re into the final stages of it now, which is always promising.

“United did have to go a bit higher, in terms of the transfer fee than they initially intended.

“But the relations have been good between the two clubs, and that's been quite important.

“So, I don't feel this will be torn apart at the last moment. As part of the project, he will fit really well.”

Who else could Man Utd sign this summer?

It’s not just Onana who is on United and ten Hag’s radar, with the Dutchman keen to strengthen his striker department, following the conclusion of Wout Weghorst’s unsuccessful loan spell from Burnley.

Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils will have many options on their shortlist as they look to sign a centre-forward, with Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund being the club’s most prominent target.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GMS that United are interested in signing Urawa Red Diamonds goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who would be a backup to Onana on his arrival at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag will need two stoppers at his disposal, with Dean Henderson expected to leave the club after a successful loan spell at Nottingham Forest last season.

Therefore, it’s set up to be a busy window of incomings and outgoings for the 20-time Premier League champions, who hope to improve on last season’s third-placed finish this time round.