Manchester United ace Anthony Martial could still have a 'way back' under Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old looked set to establish himself as a first-team regular under the Dutchman earlier this season; however, injuries have limited his ability to impact proceedings.

Manchester United latest news - Anthony Martial

Lately, The Manchester Evening News has signalled that Martial could be made available for transfer this summer as part of a major squad rebuild by Ten Hag that could see numerous senior players leave the Premier League giants.

Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams, Alex Telles and Eric Bailly could also be on the chopping block while the Red Devils could also listen to offers for goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

France international Martial made his long-awaited return to first-team action last weekend in a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St James's Park. Nevertheless, he copped criticism from talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook due to his behaviour at the end of the match, where he appeared to head straight down the tunnel rather than going to the away fans to show appreciation for their support.

The 5ft 11in ace is reported to earn around £250,000 per week at Old Trafford on a contract until June 2024, as per Salary Sport.

What has Dean Jones said about Anthony Martial?

Journalist Jones thinks that there could be a chance that Martial may come back into the reckoning at Manchester United.

Jones told GMS: "There's always a way back. When we talk about football, we love to write off players' careers and it's just so often the case that people are given the opportunity because circumstances change around football clubs. We've even seen from Martial himself that he was loaned out and it looked like there was absolutely no chance he'd be back in the fold at United; then, at the start of the next season, he was going to be the first-choice starter, it was only because of injuries that he hasn't had the chance to stake a claim."

What are Anthony Martial's stats this season?

Despite only appearing 15 times this season, Martial has notched six goals and two assists in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt, demonstrating his presence as a useful commodity to Red Devils boss Ten Hag when he is available.

Of course, the flip side of the argument is that the 27-year-old has spent large parts of the 2022/23 campaign on the sidelines, which is a sore one to take, considering he is the joint-fifth highest earner at the club beside Bruno Fernandes.

Trying to lay claim to a top-four spot in the Premier League will be Manchester United's priority for the foreseeable future. However, it will be interesting to see whether Martial is still playing at Old Trafford come the start of 2023/24.