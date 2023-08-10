Manchester United are expected to cut their losses this summer by selling Anthony Martial, though Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT that there is little to no interest in the 27-year-old’s signature.

Following the £72m signing of Rasmus Hojlund, Martial seems to be falling even further out of favour at Old Trafford.

Manchester United transfer news – Anthony Martial

Manchester United thought they had signed a world-beater when they picked Martial up from Monaco for a fee of £36m, which was - at the time - a world-record fee for a teenager.

Even to the extent where Manchester United inserted a Ballon d’Or clause into his contract, which would have seen £7.2m paid out to Monaco if he went on to win the coveted accolade.

Now, the Red Devils are willing to take a hit and sell their France international for £25m, according to MailOnline, as the club look to offload many deemed surplus to requirements.

The report stated that, in Martial’s case, the consensus is that he isn’t being forced out of the exit door and Erik ten Hag is happy to let him stay and find a way back into the starting line-up.

Having played 298 games for the Manchester-based club, he has scored 88 goals and plundered a further 53 assists, though he has not hit the heights of what he was destined to.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Manchester United and Anthony Martial?

On the Frenchman, Taylor believes Martial is struggling to muster up any interest seeing as he is technically up for sale.

The journalist also claimed that the club will not be able to recoup much of his initial £36m fee seeing as not many teams are keen to take a chance.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “There doesn’t seem to be an awful lot of interest in him, but I would expect him to leave. Obviously in the past, he’s had a lot of interest from Europe and even the Premier League. Spurs always seemed to be keen on Anthony Martial, but I don’t see that happening anymore.

“Even if Harry Kane went, you’re not going to take a punt on Martial, I really think he’s over the hill now almost. Although he’s still got a lot more to give in terms of his age, he’s not finished, but he doesn’t seem to be able to perform at the levels he once was, and I can’t see him getting back to those heights either. Again, I don’t really know what would represent a good fee for Martial.

“Is anyone going to pay £30m for Martial? No, in my opinion. Will they pay £10m? They probably would, but even still, I can’t see anyone actively moving for Martial, but I might be wrong.”

What next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Ten Hag finished a stellar season with a Carabao Cup win under his belt, though will want to compete for Premier League gold in the coming seasons.

To do so, MailOnline claim they are keen to bring in another central defender with Harry Maguire’s future at the club still undecided, with the report stating they have reignited their prior interest in OGC Nice starlet Jean-Clair Tobido and have shown shock admiration for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

A defensive midfielder also seems to be high on the Dutchman’s shopping list, while Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat is understood to be the ideal choice.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United is the Moroccan’s preferred destination despite piquing interest from Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and the Middle East.