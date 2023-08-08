Manchester United star Anthony Martial could be next on the chopping block at Old Trafford, with transfer insider Dean Jones suggesting a key decision is set to be made in the coming week.

Martial has fallen further down the pecking order following the arrival of Rasmus Hojlund, with the Frenchman now said to be considering his options.

Manchester United transfer news - Anthony Martial

Joining from Atalanta for a remarkable £72 million, Hojlund looks set to slide into the United starting-11 as Erik ten Hag's new centre forward.

It means Martial's United future is hanging by a thread, with the former Monaco man now being linked to a move away from the Stretford-based outfit.

It's reported by Caught Offside that West Ham United have Martial on their list of potential summer transfers, as David Moyes looks to bolster his attacking options.

But Martial's stock isn't considered to be too high, following a dismal pre-season showing for the Red Devils.

Due to a niggling injury that has carried its way through over the summer, the attacker didn't feature in any of United's pre-season fixtures, with Jadon Sancho adopting a false nine role instead.

Hardly the ideal preparation for the new campaign, Martial could now see his United career brought to an end, having joined the club for £36 million back in August 2015.

Once tipped to be a Ballon d'Or contender, it now looks as if Martial will be shown the Old Trafford door instead, as ten Hag continues his major summer rebuild.

What has Dean Jones said about Anthony Martial and Manchester United?

When quizzed on what's next for Martial at United, transfer insider Jones admitted a move away from the club could be in the offing.

On the 27-year-old, Jones said: “This could have been a big summer for Martial but a lack of game time again means he can not be relied on.

“United are definitely open to the idea of Martial leaving but it has to be a situation that suits everybody and that’s the tricky part to this.

“Obviously Martial’s injury record is not ideal so even future clubs have to be wary of that and it will impact in terms of any future deals he could get.

“He does have options both in England and abroad that are going to open up in the next week but there is no guarantee he leaves.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Manchester United this summer?

While they may have already made three big-name additions, United are said to want more fresh faces through the door before next month's deadline.

Top of their wishlist right now is Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has already agreed terms with the 20-time English champions.

However, in order to push ahead with a deal for the Morocco star, it's claimed by journalist Ben Jacobs that one key issue must be resolved first.

The reliable reporter told GIVEMESPORT that at least one of Fred or Donny van de Beek will have to leave the club before United will be able to sanction a deal for Amrabat.